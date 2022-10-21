Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Steelers stack up before Week 7

The Miami Dolphins are set to host their second game in a row with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday Night Football.

Mike McDaniel’s team is entering this game having lost their last three contests due to injuries, avoidable penalties and costly turnovers. With Tua Tagovailoa expected to start this week, the Dolphins are hoping that they can fix some of their problems.

Pittsburgh has won just two of their first six matchups this season, both with Mitchell Trubisky on the field at the end of the game. Rookie Kenny Pickett is expected to go after being in concussion protocol earlier in the week and has a chance to see his first win through to the end.

Here’s how the Dolphins and Steelers stack up statistically going into Sunday:

Scoring Offense

Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 18th – 21.8 PPG

Steelers: 30th – 16.2 PPG

Passing Offense

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 2nd – 285 passing YPG

Steelers: 25th – 204.8 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 30th – 81.2 rushing YPG

Steelers: 28th – 86.7 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 8th – 366.2 YPG

Steelers: 29th – 291.5 YPG

First Downs

Elsa/Getty Images)

Dolphins: t-14th – 122 first downs

Steelers: t-24th – 107 first downs

Penalties

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 29th – 43 penalties

Steelers: t-18th – 37 penalties

Turnover Margin

Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Dolphins: t-28th – (-5)

Steelers: t-13th – (1)

Sacks Allowed

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Dolphins: t-19th – 15 sacks allowed

Steelers: 15th – 13 sacks allowed

Scoring Defense

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Dolphins: 27th – 25.8 PPG

Steelers: t-22nd – 24.3 PPG

Passing Defense

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Dolphins: 24th – 256.7 passing YAPG

Steelers: 30th – 277.8 passing YAPG

Run defense

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 11th – 104.7 rushing YAPG

Steelers: 18th – 120.2 rushing YAPG

Total Defense

Story continues

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Dolphins: t-23rd – 361.3 YAPG

Steelers: 29th – 398 YAPG

Sacks

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Dolphins: t-19th – 12 sacks

Steelers: t-19th – 12 sacks

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire