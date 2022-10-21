Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Steelers stack up before Week 7
The Miami Dolphins are set to host their second game in a row with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday Night Football.
Mike McDaniel’s team is entering this game having lost their last three contests due to injuries, avoidable penalties and costly turnovers. With Tua Tagovailoa expected to start this week, the Dolphins are hoping that they can fix some of their problems.
Pittsburgh has won just two of their first six matchups this season, both with Mitchell Trubisky on the field at the end of the game. Rookie Kenny Pickett is expected to go after being in concussion protocol earlier in the week and has a chance to see his first win through to the end.
Here’s how the Dolphins and Steelers stack up statistically going into Sunday:
Scoring Offense
Dolphins: 18th – 21.8 PPG
Steelers: 30th – 16.2 PPG
Passing Offense
Dolphins: 2nd – 285 passing YPG
Steelers: 25th – 204.8 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Dolphins: 30th – 81.2 rushing YPG
Steelers: 28th – 86.7 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Dolphins: 8th – 366.2 YPG
Steelers: 29th – 291.5 YPG
First Downs
Dolphins: t-14th – 122 first downs
Steelers: t-24th – 107 first downs
Penalties
Dolphins: 29th – 43 penalties
Steelers: t-18th – 37 penalties
Turnover Margin
Dolphins: t-28th – (-5)
Steelers: t-13th – (1)
Sacks Allowed
Dolphins: t-19th – 15 sacks allowed
Steelers: 15th – 13 sacks allowed
Scoring Defense
Dolphins: 27th – 25.8 PPG
Steelers: t-22nd – 24.3 PPG
Passing Defense
Dolphins: 24th – 256.7 passing YAPG
Steelers: 30th – 277.8 passing YAPG
Run defense
Dolphins: 11th – 104.7 rushing YAPG
Steelers: 18th – 120.2 rushing YAPG
Total Defense
Dolphins: t-23rd – 361.3 YAPG
Steelers: 29th – 398 YAPG
Sacks
Dolphins: t-19th – 12 sacks
Steelers: t-19th – 12 sacks