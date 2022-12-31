Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Patriots stack up before Week 17

The Miami Dolphins are hitting the road again, ready to take on the New England Patriots on New Year’s Day at Gillette Stadium, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 9-7.

Miami enters this matchup as the seventh seed in the current AFC playoff picture. However, the Patriots are just behind them with a 7-8 record, and these two teams matchup in Week 17, so a win against them would not only be huge but could also give the Dolphins their first postseason berth since 2016.

Bill Belichick’s squad has been up-and-down all year with more valleys than peaks. The Matt Patricia experiment as offensive coordinator has not gone well, as quarterback Mac Jones has very clearly regressed in his second season. However, the thing keeping New England in contention this year has been their defense, which is solid.

Here’s how Miami and New England stack up statistically going into the weekend:

Scoring Offense

Dolphins: t-9th – 24.3 PPG

Patriots: 16th – 21.2 PPG

Passing Offense

Dolphins: 2nd – 274.9 passing YPG

Patriots: 21st – 208.6 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Dolphins: 27th – 95.9 rushing YPG

Patriots: 22nd – 108.6 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Dolphins: 5th – 370.8 YPG

Patriots: 24th – 317.2 YPG

First Downs

Dolphins: t-14th – 20.3 first downs per game

Patriots: 29th – 16.9 first downs per game

Penalties

Dolphins: t-27th – 6.5 penalties per game

Patriots: 26th – 6.4 penalties per game

Turnover Margin

Dolphins: t-28th – (-5)

Patriots: t-6th – (+5)

Sacks Allowed

Dolphins: t-10th – 2.1 sacks per game

Patriots: t-19th – 2.5 sacks per game

Scoring Defense

Dolphins: 27th – 24.7 PPG

Patriots: 5th – 19.4 PPG

Passing Defense

Dolphins: 28th – 244.7 passing YPG

Patriots: 14th – 213.1 passing YPG

Rushing Defense

Dolphins: 10th – 109.1 rushing YPG

Patriots: 9th – 107.8 rushing YPG

Total Defense

Dolphins: 21st – 353.8 YPG

Patriots: 8th – 320.9 YPG

Sacks

Dolphins: t-12th – 2.5 sacks per game

Patriots: 2nd – 3.3 sacks per game

