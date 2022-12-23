Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Packers stack up before Week 16
The Miami Dolphins have returned to South Florida after a loss against the Buffalo Bills to take on the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day at Hard Rock Stadium, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 9-6.
Miami enters this matchup as the seventh seed in the current AFC playoff picture. However, the New England Patriots are just behind them with a 7-7 record, and those two teams matchup in Week 17, so a win against the Packers would be huge.
Matt LaFleur’s squad is struggling to stay alive in the NFC, as they’re 6-8 and currently the 10th seed. With how bad the conference has been, they’re still in it, but they would need some real help down the stretch if they want to continue their string of postseason appearances.
Here’s how Miami and Green Bay stack up statistically going into the weekend:
Scoring Offense
Dolphins: 9th – 24.6 PPG
Packers: t-20th – 20.5 PPG
Passing Offense
Dolphins: 3rd – 273.6 passing YPG
Packers: 16th – 219.3 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Dolphins: 27th – 96.9 rushing YPG
Packers: 12th – 126.3 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Dolphins: 5th – 370.4 YPG
Packers: 15th – 345.6 YPG
First Downs
Dolphins: t-10th – 20.6 first downs per game
Packers: t-19th – 20.0 first downs per game
Penalties
Dolphins: t-25th – 6.4 penalties per game
Packers: t-12th – 5.5 penalties per game
Turnover Margin
Dolphins: t-19th – (-2)
Packers: t-23rd – (-3)
Sacks Allowed
Dolphins: t-9th – 2.1 sacks per game
Packers: t-7th – 1.9 sacks per game
Scoring Defense
Dolphins: t-26th – 24.6 PPG
Packers: t-16th – 22.4 PPG
Passing Defense
Dolphins: 27th – 246.3 passing YPG
Packers: 2nd – 185.1 passing YPG
Rushing Defense
Dolphins: 10th – 111.3 rushing YPG
Packers: 29th – 148.9 rushing YPG
Total Defense
Dolphins: 23rd – 357.6 YPG
Packers: 15th – 334.0 YPG
Sacks
Dolphins: t-13th – 2.5 sacks per game
Packers: t-21 – 2.1 sacks per game