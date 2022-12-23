Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Packers stack up before Week 16

The Miami Dolphins have returned to South Florida after a loss against the Buffalo Bills to take on the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day at Hard Rock Stadium, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 9-6.

Miami enters this matchup as the seventh seed in the current AFC playoff picture. However, the New England Patriots are just behind them with a 7-7 record, and those two teams matchup in Week 17, so a win against the Packers would be huge.

Matt LaFleur’s squad is struggling to stay alive in the NFC, as they’re 6-8 and currently the 10th seed. With how bad the conference has been, they’re still in it, but they would need some real help down the stretch if they want to continue their string of postseason appearances.

Here’s how Miami and Green Bay stack up statistically going into the weekend:

Scoring Offense

Dolphins: 9th – 24.6 PPG

Packers: t-20th – 20.5 PPG

Passing Offense

Dolphins: 3rd – 273.6 passing YPG

Packers: 16th – 219.3 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Dolphins: 27th – 96.9 rushing YPG

Packers: 12th – 126.3 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Dolphins: 5th – 370.4 YPG

Packers: 15th – 345.6 YPG

First Downs

Dolphins: t-10th – 20.6 first downs per game

Packers: t-19th – 20.0 first downs per game

Penalties

Dolphins: t-25th – 6.4 penalties per game

Packers: t-12th – 5.5 penalties per game

Turnover Margin

Dolphins: t-19th – (-2)

Packers: t-23rd – (-3)

Sacks Allowed

Dolphins: t-9th – 2.1 sacks per game

Packers: t-7th – 1.9 sacks per game

Scoring Defense

Dolphins: t-26th – 24.6 PPG

Packers: t-16th – 22.4 PPG

Passing Defense

Dolphins: 27th – 246.3 passing YPG

Packers: 2nd – 185.1 passing YPG

Rushing Defense

Dolphins: 10th – 111.3 rushing YPG

Packers: 29th – 148.9 rushing YPG

Total Defense

Dolphins: 23rd – 357.6 YPG

Packers: 15th – 334.0 YPG

Sacks

Dolphins: t-13th – 2.5 sacks per game

Packers: t-21 – 2.1 sacks per game

