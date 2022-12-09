Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Chargers stack up before Week 14
The Miami Dolphins are staying on the road after a loss against the San Francisco 49ers to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 9-4.
Miami enters this weekend just one game behind the Buffalo Bills, and one game ahead of the New York Jets, in the AFC East. A victory for the Dolphins could put them back in a tie for first place if the Jets defeat the Bills this weekend as well.
For Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Brandon Staley is looking to defeat his former offensive coordinator, Frank Smith, and his new team. While Joey Bosa is still on injured reserve, Khalil Mack could still present a challenge for a Dolphins offensive line that could be without Terron Armstead again.
Here’s how Miami and Los Angeles stack up statistically going into Sunday:
Scoring Offense
Dolphins: 8th – 24.9 PPG
Chargers: 14th – 22.7 PPG
Passing Offense
Dolphins: 2nd – 290.5 passing YPG
Chargers: 6th – 266.5 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Dolphins: 28th – 89.7 rushing YPG
Chargers: 31st – 84.7 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Dolphins: 4th – 380.2 YPG
Chargers: 13th – 351.2 YPG
First Downs
Dolphins: 8th – 21.3 first downs per game
Chargers: t-14th – 20.4 first downs per game
Penalties
Dolphins: 24th – 6.3 penalties per game
Chargers: 4th – 4.9 penalties per game
Turnover Margin
Dolphins: t-23rd – (-3)
Chargers: t-5th (+4)
Sacks Allowed
Dolphins: t-11th – 2.2 sacks per game
Chargers: t-15th – 2.3 sacks per game
Scoring Defense
Dolphins: t-25th – 24.1 PPG
Chargers: 30th – 25.8 PPG
Passing Defense
Dolphins: 22nd – 233.5 passing YPG
Chargers: 19th – 220.1 passing YPG
Rushing Defense
Dolphins: t-9th – 110.5 rushing YPG
Chargers: 29th – 151.6 rushing YPG
Total Defense
Dolphins: 17th – 344.0 YPG
Chargers: 27th – 371.7 YPG
Sacks
Dolphins: 17th – 2.4 sacks per game
Chargers: t-26th – 1.8 sacks per game