Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Chargers stack up before Week 14

The Miami Dolphins are staying on the road after a loss against the San Francisco 49ers to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 9-4.

Miami enters this weekend just one game behind the Buffalo Bills, and one game ahead of the New York Jets, in the AFC East. A victory for the Dolphins could put them back in a tie for first place if the Jets defeat the Bills this weekend as well.

For Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Brandon Staley is looking to defeat his former offensive coordinator, Frank Smith, and his new team. While Joey Bosa is still on injured reserve, Khalil Mack could still present a challenge for a Dolphins offensive line that could be without Terron Armstead again.

Here’s how Miami and Los Angeles stack up statistically going into Sunday:

Scoring Offense

Dolphins: 8th – 24.9 PPG

Chargers: 14th – 22.7 PPG

Passing Offense

Dolphins: 2nd – 290.5 passing YPG

Chargers: 6th – 266.5 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Dolphins: 28th – 89.7 rushing YPG

Chargers: 31st – 84.7 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Dolphins: 4th – 380.2 YPG

Chargers: 13th – 351.2 YPG

First Downs

Dolphins: 8th – 21.3 first downs per game

Chargers: t-14th – 20.4 first downs per game

Penalties

Dolphins: 24th – 6.3 penalties per game

Chargers: 4th – 4.9 penalties per game

Turnover Margin

Dolphins: t-23rd – (-3)

Chargers: t-5th (+4)

Sacks Allowed

Dolphins: t-11th – 2.2 sacks per game

Chargers: t-15th – 2.3 sacks per game

Scoring Defense

Dolphins: t-25th – 24.1 PPG

Chargers: 30th – 25.8 PPG

Passing Defense

Dolphins: 22nd – 233.5 passing YPG

Chargers: 19th – 220.1 passing YPG

Rushing Defense

Dolphins: t-9th – 110.5 rushing YPG

Chargers: 29th – 151.6 rushing YPG

Total Defense

Dolphins: 17th – 344.0 YPG

Chargers: 27th – 371.7 YPG

Sacks

Dolphins: 17th – 2.4 sacks per game

Chargers: t-26th – 1.8 sacks per game

