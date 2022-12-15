Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Bills stack up before Week 15
The Miami Dolphins are hitting the road again after a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers to take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Highmark Stadium, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 9-5.
Miami enters the matchup two games behind the Bills in the standings, and a win could keep Sean McDermott’s team from clinching a division title. They’ll need to perform much better than they have in their last two contests if they want to keep their chances of winning the AFC East alive.
For the Bills, their focus is probably on the top seed in the conference, as they hold a tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs, who also have a 10-3 record. With only one bye week in the postseason, earning that first spot is more important than ever.
Here’s how Miami and Buffalo stack up statistically going into Saturday:
Scoring Offense
Dolphins: 9th – 24.3 PPG
Bills: 4th – 27.2 PPG
Passing Offense
Dolphins: 2nd – 277.9 passing YPG
Bills: 6th – 263.4 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Dolphins: 29th – 89.8 rushing YPG
Bills: 8th – 133.7 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Dolphins: 7th – 367.8 YPG
Bills: 2nd – 397.1 YPG
First Downs
Dolphins: t-11th – 20.7 first downs per game
Bills: 3rd – 23.1 first downs per game
Penalties
Dolphins: t-22nd – 6.2 penalties per game
Bills: t-16th – 5.7 penalties per game
Turnover Margin
Dolphins: t-24th – (-3)
Bills: t-10th – (+2)
Sacks Allowed
Dolphins: t-10th – 2.2 sacks per game
Bills: t-10th – 2.2 sacks per game
Scoring Defense
Dolphins: t-22nd – 24.0 PPG
Bills: 2nd – 17.0 PPG
Passing Defense
Dolphins: 23rd – 242.5 passing YPG
Bills: 19th – 219.5 passing YPG
Rushing Defense
Dolphins: 7th – 108.3 rushing YPG
Bills: 4th – 99.8 rushing YPG
Total Defense
Dolphins: 20th – 350.8 YPG
Bills: 9th – 319.3 YPG
Sacks
Dolphins: t-13th – 2.5 sacks per game
Bills: 9th – 2.7 sacks per game