Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Bills stack up before Week 15

The Miami Dolphins are hitting the road again after a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers to take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Highmark Stadium, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 9-5.

Miami enters the matchup two games behind the Bills in the standings, and a win could keep Sean McDermott’s team from clinching a division title. They’ll need to perform much better than they have in their last two contests if they want to keep their chances of winning the AFC East alive.

For the Bills, their focus is probably on the top seed in the conference, as they hold a tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs, who also have a 10-3 record. With only one bye week in the postseason, earning that first spot is more important than ever.

Here’s how Miami and Buffalo stack up statistically going into Saturday:

Scoring Offense

Dolphins: 9th – 24.3 PPG

Bills: 4th – 27.2 PPG

Passing Offense

Dolphins: 2nd – 277.9 passing YPG

Bills: 6th – 263.4 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Dolphins: 29th – 89.8 rushing YPG

Bills: 8th – 133.7 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Dolphins: 7th – 367.8 YPG

Bills: 2nd – 397.1 YPG

First Downs

Dolphins: t-11th – 20.7 first downs per game

Bills: 3rd – 23.1 first downs per game

Penalties

Dolphins: t-22nd – 6.2 penalties per game

Bills: t-16th – 5.7 penalties per game

Turnover Margin

Dolphins: t-24th – (-3)

Bills: t-10th – (+2)

Sacks Allowed

Dolphins: t-10th – 2.2 sacks per game

Bills: t-10th – 2.2 sacks per game

Scoring Defense

Dolphins: t-22nd – 24.0 PPG

Bills: 2nd – 17.0 PPG

Passing Defense

Dolphins: 23rd – 242.5 passing YPG

Bills: 19th – 219.5 passing YPG

Rushing Defense

Dolphins: 7th – 108.3 rushing YPG

Bills: 4th – 99.8 rushing YPG

Total Defense

Dolphins: 20th – 350.8 YPG

Bills: 9th – 319.3 YPG

Sacks

Dolphins: t-13th – 2.5 sacks per game

Bills: 9th – 2.7 sacks per game

