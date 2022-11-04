Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Bears stack up before Week 9

The Miami Dolphins are hitting the road again to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 6-3.

Miami is entering this game having won their last two matchups, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions in recent weeks. Having Tua Tagovailoa back has really helped this offense get back on track, but the loss of starting left guard Liam Eichenberg in Week 8 could be an issue going forward.

On the other side, Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears have been an up-and-down offense so far in 2022. With the arrival of Chase Claypool to an offense that could certainly use a weapon in the passing game, many are hoping that the unit can become a little more consistent.

Here’s how the Dolphins and Bears stack up statistically going into Sunday:

Scoring Offense

Dolphins: 16th – 22.3 PPG

Bears: 23rd – 19.4 PPG

Passing Offense

Dolphins: 3rd – 292.5 passing YPG

Bears: 32nd – 126.9 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Dolphins: 28th – 88.1 rushing YPG

Bears: 1st – 188.4 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Dolphins: 7th – 380.6 YPG

Bears: 27th – 315.3 YPG

First Downs

Dolphins: T-7th – 166 first downs

Bears: 27th – 139 first downs

Penalties

Dolphins: 22nd – 52 penalty YPG

Bears: 6th – 41.6 penalty YPG

Turnover Margin

Dolphins: T-23rd – (-3)

Bears: T-13th – (+1)

Sacks Allowed

Dolphins: T-12th – 17 sacks

Bears: 32nd – 31 sacks

Scoring Defense

Dolphins: 22nd – 24 PPG

Bears: 19th – 22.6 PPG

Passing Defense

Dolphins: 26th – 262.1 YPG allowed

Bears: 5th – 188 YPG allowed

Rushing Defense

Dolphins: 6th – 100.6 YPG allowed

Bears: 31st – 156 YPG allowed

Total Defense

Dolphins: 23rd – 362.8 total YPG allowed

Bears: 16th – 344 total YPG allowed

Sacks

Dolphins: T-21st – 15 sacks

Bears: 28th – 13 sacks

