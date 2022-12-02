Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and 49ers stack up before Week 13

The Miami Dolphins are hitting the road after a home win against the Houston Texans to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 9-3.

Miami enters this weekend just percentage points behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East due to their Thursday night victory over the New England Patriots. A victory for the Dolphins would put them back in the top spot.

For San Francisco, head coach Kyle Shanahan is looking to defeat his former protege in McDaniel, who has a number of contributors from 49ers teams of the past in South Florida. With Nick Bosa and company going against a depleted Miami offensive line, they could cause some trouble for one of the league’s top offenses.

Here’s how the Dolphins and 49ers stack up statistically going into Sunday:

Scoring Offense

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Dolphins: 6th – 25.6 PPG

49ers: 15th – 22.6 PPG

Passing Offense

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 2nd – 291.9 passing YPG

49ers: 10th – 234.2 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 28th – 94.8 rushing YPG

49ers: 11th – 124.4 rushing YPG

Total Offense

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Dolphins: 3rd – 386.7 YPG

49ers: 10th – 358.5 YPG

First Downs

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dolphins: 6th – 21.9 first downs per game

49ers: 16th – 20.2 first downs per game

Penalties

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Dolphins: t-22nd – 6.1 penalties per game

49ers: t-20th – 6.0 penalties per game

Turnover Margin

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Dolphins: t-17th – (0)

49ers: t-14th – (+1)

Sacks Allowed

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Dolphins: t-9th – 2.1 sacks allowed per game

49ers: 5th – 1.7 sacks allowed per game

Scoring Defense

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Dolphins: t-19th – 23.3 PPG

49ers: 1st – 15.7 PPG

Passing Defense

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 22nd – 233.8 passing YPG

49ers: 11th – 202.3 passing YPG

Rushing Defense

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Dolphins: 9th – 109.5 rushing YPG

49ers: 1st – 79.5 rushing YPG

Total Defense

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Dolphins: 17th – 343.4 YPG

49ers: 1st – 281.7 YPG

Sacks

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dolphins: t-18th – 2.3 sacks per game

49ers: 8th – 3.0 sacks per game

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire