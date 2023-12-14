Statistical breakdown: How the Commanders and Rams stack up ahead of Week 15 game

The Washington Commanders (4-9) are back in action in Week 15 as they travel across the country to face the Los Angeles Rams (6-7).

Washington enters this week having lost four games in a row and six of its last seven. Unbelievably, the Commanders began the season 2-0 and looked like a potential Wild-Card contender, but quickly fell apart.

Meanwhile, things are much better for the Rams. Los Angeles, under former Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay, was a perennial NFC contender until 2022, when it decided to blow things up and do a soft rebuild. The Rams did keep several of their stars, such as Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, but traded and released others.

Yet McVay already has L.A. back in playoff contention.

As we count down the days until Week 15, we break down how the Rams and Commanders stack up statistically.

Scoring Offense

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with wide receiver Puka Nacua (17). Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders: 23rd, 20.1 PPG

Rams: 10th, 23.0 PPG

Pass Offense

Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Commanders: 11th, 236.2 YPG

Rams:12th, 234.9 YPG

Rush Offense

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders: 23rd, 99.9 YPG

Rams: 12th, 115.5 YPG

Total Offense

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passses against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders: 16th, 336.2 YPG

Rams: 10th, 350.5 YPG

Scoring Defense

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders: 32nd, 30.4 PPG

Rams: T-20th, 22.3 PPG

Pass Defense

Benjamin St-Juste #25 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Commanders: 32nd, 266.0 YPG

Rams: 20th, 226.7 YPG

Run Defense

Los Angeles Rams defesnive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates. Mandatory Credit: Yannick Peterhans-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders: 18th, 113.8 YPG

Rams: 17th, 113.2 YPG

Total Defense

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones (53) celebrates after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8). Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders: 32nd, 379.8 YPG

Rams: 18th, 339.9 YPG

Penalties

A penalty flag rests on the field. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Commanders: 4th, 40.5 YPG

Rams: 16th, 47.9 YPG

3rd-Down defense

Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Commanders: 24th, 40.57%

Rams: 21st, 39.55%

Turnover Margin

Jartavius Martin #20 of the Washington Commanders celebrates an interception. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Commanders: -10

Rams: -1

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire