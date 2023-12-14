Statistical breakdown: How the Commanders and Rams stack up ahead of Week 15 game
The Washington Commanders (4-9) are back in action in Week 15 as they travel across the country to face the Los Angeles Rams (6-7).
Washington enters this week having lost four games in a row and six of its last seven. Unbelievably, the Commanders began the season 2-0 and looked like a potential Wild-Card contender, but quickly fell apart.
Meanwhile, things are much better for the Rams. Los Angeles, under former Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay, was a perennial NFC contender until 2022, when it decided to blow things up and do a soft rebuild. The Rams did keep several of their stars, such as Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, but traded and released others.
Yet McVay already has L.A. back in playoff contention.
As we count down the days until Week 15, we break down how the Rams and Commanders stack up statistically.
Scoring Offense
Commanders: 23rd, 20.1 PPG
Rams: 10th, 23.0 PPG
Pass Offense
Commanders: 11th, 236.2 YPG
Rams:12th, 234.9 YPG
Rush Offense
Commanders: 23rd, 99.9 YPG
Rams: 12th, 115.5 YPG
Total Offense
Commanders: 16th, 336.2 YPG
Rams: 10th, 350.5 YPG
Scoring Defense
Commanders: 32nd, 30.4 PPG
Rams: T-20th, 22.3 PPG
Pass Defense
Commanders: 32nd, 266.0 YPG
Rams: 20th, 226.7 YPG
Run Defense
Commanders: 18th, 113.8 YPG
Rams: 17th, 113.2 YPG
Total Defense
Commanders: 32nd, 379.8 YPG
Rams: 18th, 339.9 YPG
Penalties
Commanders: 4th, 40.5 YPG
Rams: 16th, 47.9 YPG
3rd-Down defense
Commanders: 24th, 40.57%
Rams: 21st, 39.55%
Turnover Margin
Commanders: -10
Rams: -1