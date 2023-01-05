Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Vikings stack up before Week 18 game
The Chicago Bears (3-13) will host the Minnesota Vikings (12-4) during Sunday’s season finale, where Chicago is currently riding a nine-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a 41-10 loss to the Detroit Lions, where they were outscored 34-0 in the final three quarters. Now, they’ll face a Vikings team competing for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Oh, and Chicago will be without starting quarterback Justin Fields, who has a hip strain.
Here’s how the Bears and Vikings stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:
Scoring Offense
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Bears: 23rd, 19.6 PPG
Vikings: 8th, 24.7 PPG
Passing Offense
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Bears: 32nd, 129.9 passing YPG
Vikings: 7th, 258.9 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Bears: 1st, 181 rushing YPG
Vikings: 28th, 95 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Bears: 28th, 310.9 total YPG
Vikings: 13th, 353.9 total YPG
First Downs
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Bears: 30th, 265 first downs
Vikings: 4th, 354 first downs
Penalties
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Bears: 14th, 45.9 penalty YPG
Vikings: 6th, 40.5 penalty YPG
Turnover Margin
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Bears: T-20th, -2 TO margin
Vikings: T-13th, +2 TO margin
Sacks Allowed
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Bears: 30th, 57 sacks allowed this season
Vikings: T-27th, 47 sacks allowed this season
Scoring Defense
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 32nd, 27.1 points allowed per game
Vikings: 31st, 25.9 points allowed per game
Passing Defense
Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 13th, 210.9 YPG allowed
Vikings: 31st, 273.4 YPG allowed
Rushing Defense
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Bears: 31st, 158.3 YPG allowed
Vikings: 20th, 123.4 YPG allowed
Total Defense
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Bears: 28th, 369.3 total YPG allowed
Vikings: 31st, 396.8 total YPG allowed
Sacks
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Bears: 32nd, 20 sacks this season
Vikings: T-18th, 37 sacks this season
[listicle id=527052]