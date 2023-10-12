Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Vikings stack up before Week 6 game

The Chicago Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to stack back-to-back wins.

The Bears are coming off their first win of the season (and first in nearly a year) against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Justin Fields continued to thrive and receiver DJ Moore had a career game.

Now, Chicago will face off against a Minnesota team that will be without star receiver Justin Jefferson, who landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Here’s how the Bears and Vikings stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Bears: 12th, 23.0 PPG

Vikings: 16th, 22.0 PPG

Passing Offense

Bears: 18th, 203.6 passing YPG

Vikings: 2nd, 281.6 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Bears: 9th, 130.8 rushing YPG

Vikings: 29th, 80.8 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Bears: 14th, 334.4 total YPG

Vikings: 9th, 362.4 total YPG

First Downs

Bears: 20th, 91 first downs

Vikings: 10th, 104 first downs

Penalties

Bears: 12th, 49.4 penalty YPG

Vikings: 5th, 38.6 penalty YPG

Sacks Allowed

Bears: 30th, 20 sacks allowed this season

Vikings: T-17th, 13 sacks allowed this season

Turnover Margin

Bears: T-25th, -4 TO margin

Vikings: 32nd, -9 TO margin

Scoring Defense

Bears: 30th, 31.4 points allowed per game

Vikings: 23rd, 24.4 points allowed per game

Passing Defense

Bears: 31st, 286.0 YPG allowed

Vikings: 22nd, 240.0 YPG allowed

Rushing Defense

Bears: 12th, 98.2 YPG allowed

Vikings: 13th, 102.4 YPG allowed

Total Defense

Bears: 29th, 384.2 total YPG allowed

Vikings: 19th, 342.4 total YPG allowed

Sacks

Bears: T-29th, 7 sacks this season

Vikings: T-14th, 13 sacks this season

