Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Packers stack up before Week 13 game

The Chicago Bears (3-9) will face the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break a five-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, where they were without quarterback Justin Fields, who has a separated left shoulder. The offense looked vastly different in his absence, managing just 10 points in the first half and held scoreless in the second half of action.

Here’s how the Bears and Packers stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Bears: 19th, 20.9 PPG

Packers: 23rd, 19.6 PPG

Passing Offense

Bears: 32nd, 131.2 passing YPG

Packers: 14th, 223.4 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Bears: 1st, 192 rushing YPG

Packers: 14th, 121.3 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Bears: 24th, 323.2 total YPG

Packers: 16th, 344.7 total YPG

First Downs

Bears: 24th, 215 first downs

Packers: T-12th, 232 first downs

Penalties

Bears: 18th, 48.1 penalty YPG

Packers: 12th, 45.2 penalty YPG

Turnover Margin

Bears: T-18th, 0 TO margin

Packers: 28th, -5 TO margin

Sacks Allowed

Bears: 31st, 42 sacks allowed this season

Packers: T-11th, 24 sacks allowed this season

Scoring Defense

Bears: 27th, 25.4 points allowed per game

Packers: 22nd, 23.6 points allowed per game

Passing Defense

Bears: 12th, 206.1 YPG allowed

Packers: 4th, 187.8 YPG allowed

Rushing Defense

Bears: 27th, 143.9 YPG allowed

Packers: 31st, 154.8 YPG allowed

Total Defense

Bears: 20th, 350 total YPG allowed

Packers: 16th, 342.6 total YPG allowed

Sacks

Bears: T-32nd, 16 sacks this season

Packers: 21st, 24 sacks this season

