Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Lions stack up before Week 17 game

The Chicago Bears (3-12) will face the Detroit Lions (7-8) on Sunday, where Chicago is currently riding an eight-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where they were outscore 29-3 in the second half. Now, they’ll face a hungry Lions team fighting for a wild card spot in the playoffs.

Here’s how the Bears and Lions stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 22nd, 20.2 PPG

Lions: 5th, 26.1 PPG

Passing Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 32nd, 136.5 passing YPG

Lions: 8th, 254.9 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 1st, 179.7 rushing YPG

Lions: 16th, 120.7 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 26th, 316.3 total YPG

Lions: 4th, 375.5 total YPG

First Downs

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 28th, 256 first downs

Lions: 6th, 329 first downs

Penalties

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 14th, 45.7 penalty YPG

Lions: 12th, 43.7 penalty YPG

Turnover Margin

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: T-13th, 0 TO margin

Lions: T-9th, +3 TO margin

Sacks Allowed

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 29th, 50 sacks allowed this season

Lions: 2nd, 21 sacks allowed this season

Scoring Defense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 31st, 26.2 points allowed per game

Lions: 32nd, 26.7 points allowed per game

Passing Defense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 12th, 209.1 YPG allowed

Lions: 30th, 264.1 YPG allowed

Rushing Defense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 30th, 151.2 YPG allowed

Lions: 28th, 145.9 YPG allowed

Total Defense

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 24th, 360.3 total YPG allowed

Lions: 32nd, 409.9 total YPG allowed

Sacks

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 32nd, 18 sacks this season

Lions: T-26th, 30 sacks this season

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire