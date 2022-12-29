Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Lions stack up before Week 17 game
The Chicago Bears (3-12) will face the Detroit Lions (7-8) on Sunday, where Chicago is currently riding an eight-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where they were outscore 29-3 in the second half. Now, they’ll face a hungry Lions team fighting for a wild card spot in the playoffs.
Here’s how the Bears and Lions stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:
Scoring Offense
Bears: 22nd, 20.2 PPG
Lions: 5th, 26.1 PPG
Passing Offense
Bears: 32nd, 136.5 passing YPG
Lions: 8th, 254.9 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Bears: 1st, 179.7 rushing YPG
Lions: 16th, 120.7 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Bears: 26th, 316.3 total YPG
Lions: 4th, 375.5 total YPG
First Downs
Bears: 28th, 256 first downs
Lions: 6th, 329 first downs
Penalties
Bears: 14th, 45.7 penalty YPG
Lions: 12th, 43.7 penalty YPG
Turnover Margin
Bears: T-13th, 0 TO margin
Lions: T-9th, +3 TO margin
Sacks Allowed
Bears: 29th, 50 sacks allowed this season
Lions: 2nd, 21 sacks allowed this season
Scoring Defense
Bears: 31st, 26.2 points allowed per game
Lions: 32nd, 26.7 points allowed per game
Passing Defense
Bears: 12th, 209.1 YPG allowed
Lions: 30th, 264.1 YPG allowed
Rushing Defense
Bears: 30th, 151.2 YPG allowed
Lions: 28th, 145.9 YPG allowed
Total Defense
Bears: 24th, 360.3 total YPG allowed
Lions: 32nd, 409.9 total YPG allowed
Sacks
Bears: 32nd, 18 sacks this season
Lions: T-26th, 30 sacks this season
