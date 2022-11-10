Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Lions stack up before Week 10 game
The Chicago Bears (3-6) will host the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break a two-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance. Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in a regular season game. Now, Fields and the offense will face the worst-ranked defense in the league when the Lions come to town.
Here’s how the Bears and Lions stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:
Scoring Offense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 21st, 20.8 PPG
Lions: 12th, 23.5 PPG
Passing Offense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 32nd, 125.7 passing YPG
Lions: 8th, 243.1 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 1st, 195.4 rushing YPG
Lions: 9th, 134.1 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 23rd, 321.1 total YPG
Lions: 7th, 377.3 total YPG
First Downs
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 22nd, 162 first downs
Lions: 19th, 166 first downs
Penalties
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 15th, 47.2 penalty YPG
Lions: 23rd, 52.6 penalty YPG
Turnover Margin
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: T-13th, +1 TO margin
Lions: T-22nd, -3 TO margin
Sacks Allowed
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 31st, 33 sacks allowed this season
Lions: 4th, 13 sacks allowed this season
Scoring Defense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 21st, 24 points allowed per game
Lions: 32nd, 29.3 points allowed per game
Passing Defense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 10th, 200.7 YPG allowed
Lions: 29th, 268.5 YPG allowed
Rushing Defense
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 30th, 147.2 YPG allowed
Lions: 31st, 148.8 YPG allowed
Total Defense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 18th, 347.9 total YPG allowed
Lions: 32nd, 417.3 total YPG allowed
Sacks
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 29th, 13 sacks this season
Lions: T-30th, 12 sacks this season
