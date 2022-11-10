Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Lions stack up before Week 10 game

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will host the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break a two-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance. Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in a regular season game. Now, Fields and the offense will face the worst-ranked defense in the league when the Lions come to town.

Here’s how the Bears and Lions stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 21st, 20.8 PPG

Lions: 12th, 23.5 PPG

Passing Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 32nd, 125.7 passing YPG

Lions: 8th, 243.1 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 1st, 195.4 rushing YPG

Lions: 9th, 134.1 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 23rd, 321.1 total YPG

Lions: 7th, 377.3 total YPG

First Downs

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 22nd, 162 first downs

Lions: 19th, 166 first downs

Penalties

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 15th, 47.2 penalty YPG

Lions: 23rd, 52.6 penalty YPG

Turnover Margin

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: T-13th, +1 TO margin

Lions: T-22nd, -3 TO margin

Sacks Allowed

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 31st, 33 sacks allowed this season

Lions: 4th, 13 sacks allowed this season

Scoring Defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 21st, 24 points allowed per game

Lions: 32nd, 29.3 points allowed per game

Passing Defense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 10th, 200.7 YPG allowed

Lions: 29th, 268.5 YPG allowed

Rushing Defense

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 30th, 147.2 YPG allowed

Lions: 31st, 148.8 YPG allowed

Total Defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 18th, 347.9 total YPG allowed

Lions: 32nd, 417.3 total YPG allowed

Sacks

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 29th, 13 sacks this season

Lions: T-30th, 12 sacks this season

[listicle id=522036]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire