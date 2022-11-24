Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Jets stack up before Week 12 game
The Chicago Bears (3-8) will face the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break a four-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (5-6), where all phases had their share of struggles. To make matters worse, quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder separation, which has his status for Sunday’s game in question.
Here’s how the Bears and Jets stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:
Scoring Offense
Bears: 17th, 21.9 PPG
Jets: 22nd, 19.9 PPG
Passing Offense
Bears: 32nd, 128.1 passing YPG
Jets: 25th, 201.5 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Bears: 1st, 197.9 rushing YPG
Jets: 20th, 110.3 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Bears: 22nd, 326 total YPG
Jets: 28th, 311.8 total YPG
First Downs
Bears: T-20th, 201 first downs
Jets: T-28th, 171 first downs
Penalties
Bears: 23rd, 51.5 penalty YPG
Jets: 31st, 61.2 penalty YPG
Turnover Margin
Bears: T-8th, +1 TO margin
Jets: T-8th, +1 TO margin
Sacks Allowed
Bears: T-32nd, 40 sacks allowed this season
Jets: T-16th, 25 sacks allowed this season
Scoring Defense
Bears: 27th, 24.9 points allowed per game
Jets: 9th, 18.6 points allowed per game
Passing Defense
Bears: 9th, 196.8 YPG allowed
Jets: 10th, 200.8 YPG allowed
Rushing Defense
Bears: 29th, 142.6 YPG allowed
Jets: 9th, 109.7 YPG allowed
Total Defense
Bears: 16th, 339.5 total YPG allowed
Jets: 7th, 310.5 total YPG allowed
Sacks
Bears: 31st, 15 sacks this season
Jets: T-4th, 32 sacks this season