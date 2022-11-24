Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Jets stack up before Week 12 game

The Chicago Bears (3-8) will face the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break a four-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (5-6), where all phases had their share of struggles. To make matters worse, quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder separation, which has his status for Sunday’s game in question.

Here’s how the Bears and Jets stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Bears: 17th, 21.9 PPG

Jets: 22nd, 19.9 PPG

Passing Offense

Bears: 32nd, 128.1 passing YPG

Jets: 25th, 201.5 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Bears: 1st, 197.9 rushing YPG

Jets: 20th, 110.3 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Bears: 22nd, 326 total YPG

Jets: 28th, 311.8 total YPG

First Downs

Bears: T-20th, 201 first downs

Jets: T-28th, 171 first downs

Penalties

Bears: 23rd, 51.5 penalty YPG

Jets: 31st, 61.2 penalty YPG

Turnover Margin

Bears: T-8th, +1 TO margin

Jets: T-8th, +1 TO margin

Sacks Allowed

Bears: T-32nd, 40 sacks allowed this season

Jets: T-16th, 25 sacks allowed this season

Scoring Defense

Bears: 27th, 24.9 points allowed per game

Jets: 9th, 18.6 points allowed per game

Passing Defense

Bears: 9th, 196.8 YPG allowed

Jets: 10th, 200.8 YPG allowed

Rushing Defense

Bears: 29th, 142.6 YPG allowed

Jets: 9th, 109.7 YPG allowed

Total Defense

Bears: 16th, 339.5 total YPG allowed

Jets: 7th, 310.5 total YPG allowed

Sacks

Bears: 31st, 15 sacks this season

Jets: T-4th, 32 sacks this season

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire