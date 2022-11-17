Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Falcons stack up before Week 11 game
The Chicago Bears (3-7) will face the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break a three-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions (3-6), where quarterback Justin Fields had another record-setting performance. Fields rushed for 147 yards and accounted for four touchdowns. Chicago’s offense has averaged 31 points over the last month, and now they’ll face a bad Atlanta defense.
Here’s how the Bears and Falcons stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:
Scoring Offense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 20th, 21.7 PPG
Falcons: 12th, 23.2 PPG
Passing Offense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 32nd, 128.1 passing YPG
Falcons: 30th, 156.8 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 1st, 201.7 rushing YPG
Falcons: 4th, 160.4 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 21st, 329.8 total YPG
Falcons: 27th, 317.2 total YPG
First Downs
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 20th, 181 first downs
Falcons: 14th, 196 first downs
Penalties
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 21st, 51.1 penalty YPG
Falcons: 2nd, 34.7 penalty YPG
Turnover Margin
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: T-14th, 0 TO margin
Falcons: T-14th, 0 TO margin
Sacks Allowed
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Bears: T-32nd, 36 sacks allowed this season
Falcons: 23rd, 26 sacks allowed this season
Scoring Defense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 25th, 24.7 points allowed per game
Falcons: 27th, 25 points allowed per game
Passing Defense
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 10th, 203.4 YPG allowed
Falcons: 32nd, 280.1 YPG allowed
Rushing Defense
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 28th, 142 YPG allowed
Falcons: 18th, 119.4 YPG allowed
Total Defense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 15th, 345.4 total YPG allowed
Falcons: 31st, 399.5 total YPG allowed
Sacks
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: T-28th, 15 sacks this season
Falcons: 31st, 13 sacks this season
