Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Falcons stack up before Week 11 game

The Chicago Bears (3-7) will face the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break a three-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions (3-6), where quarterback Justin Fields had another record-setting performance. Fields rushed for 147 yards and accounted for four touchdowns. Chicago’s offense has averaged 31 points over the last month, and now they’ll face a bad Atlanta defense.

Here’s how the Bears and Falcons stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Bears: 20th, 21.7 PPG

Falcons: 12th, 23.2 PPG

Passing Offense

Bears: 32nd, 128.1 passing YPG

Falcons: 30th, 156.8 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Bears: 1st, 201.7 rushing YPG

Falcons: 4th, 160.4 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Bears: 21st, 329.8 total YPG

Falcons: 27th, 317.2 total YPG

First Downs

Bears: 20th, 181 first downs

Falcons: 14th, 196 first downs

Penalties

Bears: 21st, 51.1 penalty YPG

Falcons: 2nd, 34.7 penalty YPG

Turnover Margin

Bears: T-14th, 0 TO margin

Falcons: T-14th, 0 TO margin

Sacks Allowed

Bears: T-32nd, 36 sacks allowed this season

Falcons: 23rd, 26 sacks allowed this season

Scoring Defense

Bears: 25th, 24.7 points allowed per game

Falcons: 27th, 25 points allowed per game

Passing Defense

Bears: 10th, 203.4 YPG allowed

Falcons: 32nd, 280.1 YPG allowed

Rushing Defense

Bears: 28th, 142 YPG allowed

Falcons: 18th, 119.4 YPG allowed

Total Defense

Bears: 15th, 345.4 total YPG allowed

Falcons: 31st, 399.5 total YPG allowed

Sacks

Bears: T-28th, 15 sacks this season

Falcons: 31st, 13 sacks this season

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire