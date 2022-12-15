Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Eagles stack up before Week 15 game

The Chicago Bears (3-10) will face the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) on Sunday, where Chicago is currently riding a six-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a much-needed bye week, where they had a chance to regroup before their final stretch of games. Chicago has the toughest remaining strength of schedule in this last month, starting with top Super Bowl contenders Philadelphia.

Here’s how the Bears and Eagles stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 19th, 20.8 PPG

Eagles: 1st, 29.7 PPG

Passing Offense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 32nd, 140.6 passing YPG

Eagles: 14th, 229.8 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 1st, 189.2 rushing YPG

Eagles: 2nd, 162.2 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 22nd, 329.8 total YPG

Eagles: 3rd, 392.0 total YPG

First Downs

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 26th, 230 first downs

Eagles: 2nd, 306 first downs

Penalties

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 18th, 49.2 penalty YPG

Eagles: 12th, 43.7 penalty YPG

Turnover Margin

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: T-24th, -3 TO margin

Eagles: 1st, +14 TO margin

Sacks Allowed

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 28th, 42 sacks allowed this season

Eagles: T-20th, 34 sacks allowed this season

Scoring Defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 29th, 25.6 points allowed per game

Eagles: 7th, 19.1 points allowed per game

Passing Defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 11th, 204.2 YPG allowed

Eagles: 1st, 178.7 YPG allowed

Rushing Defense

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 27th, 146.3 YPG allowed

Eagles: 18th, 118.3 YPG allowed

Total Defense

USA Today Sports

Bears: 19th, 350.5 total YPG allowed

Eagles: 2nd, 297 total YPG allowed

Sacks

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 32nd, 16 sacks this season

Eagles: 1st, 49 sacks this season

