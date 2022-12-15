Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Eagles stack up before Week 15 game
The Chicago Bears (3-10) will face the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) on Sunday, where Chicago is currently riding a six-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a much-needed bye week, where they had a chance to regroup before their final stretch of games. Chicago has the toughest remaining strength of schedule in this last month, starting with top Super Bowl contenders Philadelphia.
Here’s how the Bears and Eagles stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:
Scoring Offense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 19th, 20.8 PPG
Eagles: 1st, 29.7 PPG
Passing Offense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 32nd, 140.6 passing YPG
Eagles: 14th, 229.8 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 1st, 189.2 rushing YPG
Eagles: 2nd, 162.2 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 22nd, 329.8 total YPG
Eagles: 3rd, 392.0 total YPG
First Downs
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 26th, 230 first downs
Eagles: 2nd, 306 first downs
Penalties
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 18th, 49.2 penalty YPG
Eagles: 12th, 43.7 penalty YPG
Turnover Margin
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: T-24th, -3 TO margin
Eagles: 1st, +14 TO margin
Sacks Allowed
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 28th, 42 sacks allowed this season
Eagles: T-20th, 34 sacks allowed this season
Scoring Defense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 29th, 25.6 points allowed per game
Eagles: 7th, 19.1 points allowed per game
Passing Defense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 11th, 204.2 YPG allowed
Eagles: 1st, 178.7 YPG allowed
Rushing Defense
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 27th, 146.3 YPG allowed
Eagles: 18th, 118.3 YPG allowed
Total Defense
USA Today Sports
Bears: 19th, 350.5 total YPG allowed
Eagles: 2nd, 297 total YPG allowed
Sacks
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 32nd, 16 sacks this season
Eagles: 1st, 49 sacks this season
[listicle id=525138]