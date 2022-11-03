Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Dolphins stack up before Week 9 game
The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to rebound after a rough Week 8 loss.
The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where the defense struggled but the offense thrived. Justin Fields had another impressive outing, this time against a top-three Dallas defense. With Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn gone and Chase Claypool in, it certainly sounds like we could be in for some high-scoring losses to close out the season.
Here’s how the Bears and Dolphins stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:
Scoring Offense
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 23rd, 19.4 PPG
Dolphins: 16th, 22.3 PPG
Passing Offense
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 32nd, 126.9 passing YPG
Dolphins: 3rd, 292.5 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 1st, 188.4 rushing YPG
Dolphins: 28th, 88.1 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Bears: 27th, 315.3 total YPG
Dolphins: 7th, 380.6 total YPG
First Downs
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 27th, 139 first downs
Dolphins: T-7th, 166 first downs
Penalties
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Bears: 6th, 41.6 penalty YPG
Dolphins: 22nd, 52 penalty YPG
Turnover Margin
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: T-13th, +1 TO margin
Dolphins: T-23rd, -3 TO margin
Sacks Allowed
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 32nd, 31 sacks allowed this season
Dolphins: T-12th, 17 sacks allowed this season
Scoring Defense
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
Bears: 19th, 22.6 points allowed per game
Dolphins: 22nd, 24 points allowed per game
Passing Defense
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Bears: 5th, 188 YPG allowed
Dolphins: 26th, 262.1 YPG allowed
Rushing Defense
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 31st, 156 YPG allowed
Dolphins: 6th, 100.6 YPG allowed
Total Defense
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 16th, 344 total YPG allowed
Dolphins: 23rd, 362.8 total YPG allowed
Sacks
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 28th, 13 sacks this season
Dolphins: T-21st, 15 sacks this season
