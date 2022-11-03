Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Dolphins stack up before Week 9 game

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to rebound after a rough Week 8 loss.

The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where the defense struggled but the offense thrived. Justin Fields had another impressive outing, this time against a top-three Dallas defense. With Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn gone and Chase Claypool in, it certainly sounds like we could be in for some high-scoring losses to close out the season.

Here’s how the Bears and Dolphins stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Bears: 23rd, 19.4 PPG

Dolphins: 16th, 22.3 PPG

Passing Offense

Bears: 32nd, 126.9 passing YPG

Dolphins: 3rd, 292.5 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Bears: 1st, 188.4 rushing YPG

Dolphins: 28th, 88.1 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Bears: 27th, 315.3 total YPG

Dolphins: 7th, 380.6 total YPG

First Downs

Bears: 27th, 139 first downs

Dolphins: T-7th, 166 first downs

Penalties

Bears: 6th, 41.6 penalty YPG

Dolphins: 22nd, 52 penalty YPG

Turnover Margin

Bears: T-13th, +1 TO margin

Dolphins: T-23rd, -3 TO margin

Sacks Allowed

Bears: 32nd, 31 sacks allowed this season

Dolphins: T-12th, 17 sacks allowed this season

Scoring Defense

Bears: 19th, 22.6 points allowed per game

Dolphins: 22nd, 24 points allowed per game

Passing Defense

Bears: 5th, 188 YPG allowed

Dolphins: 26th, 262.1 YPG allowed

Rushing Defense

Bears: 31st, 156 YPG allowed

Dolphins: 6th, 100.6 YPG allowed

Total Defense

Bears: 16th, 344 total YPG allowed

Dolphins: 23rd, 362.8 total YPG allowed

Sacks

Bears: 28th, 13 sacks this season

Dolphins: T-21st, 15 sacks this season

