Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Cowboys stack up before Week 8 game
The Chicago Bears (3-4) will battle the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to pull off another improbable win against a talented Dallas squad.
The Bears are coming off a dominating 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots (3-4), where all three phases were clicking. Justin Fields had his best game as a pro; the defense continued its second-half dominance; and Cairo Santos remained clutch in the kicking game. Elsewhere, the Cowboys have won five of their last six games, and they’ve been firing on all cylinders.
Here’s how the Bears and Cowboys stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:
Scoring Offense
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Bears: 24th, 18 PPG
Cowboys: 22nd, 19.1 PPG
Passing Offense
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Bears: 32nd, 126.3 passing YPG
Cowboys: 27th, 183.3 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 1st, 181 rushing YPG
Cowboys: 14th, 121.7 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Bears: 28th, 307.3 total YPG
Cowboys: 29th, 305 total YPG
First Downs
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Bears: 28th, 117 first downs
Cowboys: 26th, 121 first downs
Penalties
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Bears: 7th, 41.1 penalty YPG
Cowboys: 25th, 53.9 penalty YPG
Turnover Margin
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Bears: 15th, +1 TO margin
Cowboys: 2nd, +6 TO margin
Sacks Allowed
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 32nd, 27 sacks allowed this season
Cowboys: T-5th, 11 sacks allowed this season
Scoring Defense
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 7th, 18.9 points allowed per game
Cowboys: 2nd, 14.9 points allowed per game
Passing Defense
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Bears: 3rd, 180.3 YPG allowed
Cowboys: 4th, 185.1 YPG allowed
Rushing Defense
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 29th, 149.7 YPG allowed
Cowboys: 20th, 120.1 YPG allowed
Total Defense
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Bears: 12th, 330 total YPG allowed
Cowboys: 6th, 305.3 total YPG allowed
Sacks
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Bears: T-22nd, 12 sacks this season
Cowboys: 1st, 29 sacks this season
[listicle id=520455]