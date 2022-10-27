Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Cowboys stack up before Week 8 game

The Chicago Bears (3-4) will battle the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to pull off another improbable win against a talented Dallas squad.

The Bears are coming off a dominating 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots (3-4), where all three phases were clicking. Justin Fields had his best game as a pro; the defense continued its second-half dominance; and Cairo Santos remained clutch in the kicking game. Elsewhere, the Cowboys have won five of their last six games, and they’ve been firing on all cylinders.

Here’s how the Bears and Cowboys stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Bears: 24th, 18 PPG

Cowboys: 22nd, 19.1 PPG

Passing Offense

Bears: 32nd, 126.3 passing YPG

Cowboys: 27th, 183.3 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Bears: 1st, 181 rushing YPG

Cowboys: 14th, 121.7 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Bears: 28th, 307.3 total YPG

Cowboys: 29th, 305 total YPG

First Downs

Bears: 28th, 117 first downs

Cowboys: 26th, 121 first downs

Penalties

Bears: 7th, 41.1 penalty YPG

Cowboys: 25th, 53.9 penalty YPG

Turnover Margin

Bears: 15th, +1 TO margin

Cowboys: 2nd, +6 TO margin

Sacks Allowed

Bears: 32nd, 27 sacks allowed this season

Cowboys: T-5th, 11 sacks allowed this season

Scoring Defense

Bears: 7th, 18.9 points allowed per game

Cowboys: 2nd, 14.9 points allowed per game

Passing Defense

Bears: 3rd, 180.3 YPG allowed

Cowboys: 4th, 185.1 YPG allowed

Rushing Defense

Bears: 29th, 149.7 YPG allowed

Cowboys: 20th, 120.1 YPG allowed

Total Defense

Bears: 12th, 330 total YPG allowed

Cowboys: 6th, 305.3 total YPG allowed

Sacks

Bears: T-22nd, 12 sacks this season

Cowboys: 1st, 29 sacks this season

