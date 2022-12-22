Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Bills stack up before Week 16 game
The Chicago Bears (3-11) will face the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is currently riding a seven-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a narrow 25-20 loss to the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles, where they were able to keep things close right up until the end. Now, they’ll face another tough challenge against another Super Bowl contender, a Bills team coming off a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Here’s how the Bears and Bills stack up statistically ahead of Saturday’s matchup:
Scoring Offense
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 19th, 20.7 PPG
Bills: 4th, 27.5 PPG
Passing Offense
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 32nd, 137.1 passing YPG
Bills: 5th, 265.7 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 1st, 186.9 rushing YPG
Bills: 8th, 134.9 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 23rd, 323.9 total YPG
Bills: 2nd, 400.6 total YPG
First Downs
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 26th, 245 first downs
Bills: 2nd, 329 first downs
Penalties
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Bears: 15th, 47.5 penalty YPG
Bills: 10th, 44.1 penalty YPG
Turnover Margin
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: T-16th, -1 TO margin
Bills: T-13th, +1 TO margin
Sacks Allowed
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 29th, 48 sacks allowed this season
Bills: T-9th, 30 sacks allowed this season
Scoring Defense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 30th, 25.6 points allowed per game
Bills: 2nd, 17.9 points allowed per game
Passing Defense
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 15th, 211.7 YPG allowed
Bills: 18th, 219.3 YPG allowed
Rushing Defense
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 27th, 143.9 YPG allowed
Bills: 6th, 106.1 YPG allowed
Total Defense
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Bears: 22nd, 355.6 total YPG allowed
Bills: 9th, 325.4 total YPG allowed
Sacks
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears: 32nd, 17 sacks this season
Bills: 11th, 37 sacks this season
