Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Bills stack up before Week 16 game

The Chicago Bears (3-11) will face the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is currently riding a seven-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a narrow 25-20 loss to the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles, where they were able to keep things close right up until the end. Now, they’ll face another tough challenge against another Super Bowl contender, a Bills team coming off a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s how the Bears and Bills stack up statistically ahead of Saturday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 19th, 20.7 PPG

Bills: 4th, 27.5 PPG

Passing Offense

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 32nd, 137.1 passing YPG

Bills: 5th, 265.7 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 1st, 186.9 rushing YPG

Bills: 8th, 134.9 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 23rd, 323.9 total YPG

Bills: 2nd, 400.6 total YPG

First Downs

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 26th, 245 first downs

Bills: 2nd, 329 first downs

Penalties

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: 15th, 47.5 penalty YPG

Bills: 10th, 44.1 penalty YPG

Turnover Margin

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: T-16th, -1 TO margin

Bills: T-13th, +1 TO margin

Sacks Allowed

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 29th, 48 sacks allowed this season

Bills: T-9th, 30 sacks allowed this season

Scoring Defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 30th, 25.6 points allowed per game

Bills: 2nd, 17.9 points allowed per game

Passing Defense

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 15th, 211.7 YPG allowed

Bills: 18th, 219.3 YPG allowed

Rushing Defense

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 27th, 143.9 YPG allowed

Bills: 6th, 106.1 YPG allowed

Total Defense

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 22nd, 355.6 total YPG allowed

Bills: 9th, 325.4 total YPG allowed

Sacks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears: 32nd, 17 sacks this season

Bills: 11th, 37 sacks this season

[listicle id=525875]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire