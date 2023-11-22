Statistical analysis: Comparing Florida State football vs. rival Florida Gators

Billy Napier got his first taste of the Florida-Florida State football rivalry last season.

Now he likely will be searching for what fourth-year FSU head coach Mike Norvell was able to earn last year in the back-and-forth contest in Tallahassee. The Seminoles held off the Gators for a 35-28 victory.

"One of the most historic rivalries in all of college football. And I think it's a privilege to be an opportunity of that for not only our players but the entire organization," Napier said Monday. "This is a game that matters 24/7, 365. We're certainly excited about being in the Swamp Saturday night, sold-out crowd.

A lot will be on the line at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville when the No. 5 Seminoles (11-0) and Gators (5-6) face off for the 67th time in history.

Both teams will turn to backup quarterbacks, as Tate Rodemaker will start for Jordan Travis - who is out for the season following a severe leg injury and Max Brown will start for Graham Mertz - who has a fracture in his collarbone.

FSU is on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoffs and needs wins in its final two games to earn a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Florida needs one more win to get to bowl eligibility and hold onto a strong recruiting class in Year 2 of Napier.

"As we come into this week, it's another emotional game," Norvell said Monday of the UF-FSU rivalry. "We talked about it a few weeks ago. It's one of the two. I love this game being the last game of the season because everything we've done throughout this season builds for this one and it builds for this moment, for this time."

Here is how both teams compare statistically heading into the final regular season game of 2023.

Florida vs. Florida State

Records

FSU: 11-0, 8-0 ACC

Florida: 5-6, 3-5 SEC

Offensive statistics

FSU:

451.7 yards per game (17th)

162.3 rush yards per game (62nd)

289.5 passing yards per game (17th)

40.1 points per game (7th)

41% third-down offense (48th)

Florida:

425.2 yards per game (40th)

150.2 rush yards per game (77th)

275.0 passing yards per game (28th)

29.6 points per game (49th)

36% third-down offense (94th)

Analysis: The Seminoles are superior heading into this game in every offensive category. But that was mainly with Travis at QB. It'll be interesting to see how the offense operates with Rodemaker as the main guy, especially against an FBS team.

The same goes with Florida, as Mertz had really found his rhythm over the last several weeks. Now Brown will make his first career start and will do so against a defense from FSU that is playing well this season.

Defensive statistics

FSU:

323.1 yards per game allowed (24th)

139.6 rush yards allowed per game (43rd)

183.5 passing yards allowed per game (15th)

16.9 points per game allowed (12th)

27% third-down defense (3rd)

Florida:

396.6 yards per game allowed (91st)

161.5 rush yards allowed per game (t-86th)

235.1 passing yards allowed per game (85th)

27.9 points per game allowed (85th)

37% third-down defense (46th)

Analysis: UF's defense has hit a wall the last several weeks. In the past five weeks, opponents are averaging 41 points per game against the Gators. That number is higher than how many points the explosive FSU offense averages per game.

FSU's secondary allowed just four passing TDs in the first nine weeks of the season but has allowed four in the last two games. Some of that is due to regression to the mean, but some of that is due to blown coverages. Still, the Seminoles' defense has been a strength for much of the season and should continue to be, especially with Travis out.

Pro Football Focus numbers

FSU:

Overall: 92.7 (t-10th)

Offensive: 86.9 (t-14th)

Defensive: 91.2 (18th)

Special Teams: 78.8 (t-38th)

Florida:

Overall: 82.3 (t-61st)

Offensive: 77.5 (45th)

Defensive: 76.6 (93rd)

Special Teams: 70.3 (91st)

Explosive plays

10+ yards: 172 (t-28th)

20+ yards: 65 (t-15th)

30+ yards: 36 (t-8th)

40+ yards: 21 (5th)

50+ yards: 9 (t-13th)

60+ yards: 6 (t-6th)

70+ yards: 3 (t-10th)

80+ yards: 2 (t-2nd)

Florida

10+ yards: 180 (t-20th)

20+ yards: 57 (t-37th)

30+ yards: 8 (t-80th)

40+ yards: 3 (t-102nd)

50+ yards: 2 (t-105th)

60+ yards: none

70+ yards: none

80+ yards: none

Starting QB comparison: Tate Rodemaker vs. Max Brown

Tate Rodemaker: 20-of-31 passing, 376 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INT; 4 rushes for 8 yards

Max Brown: 10-of-12 passing, 106 yards, 0 TD and 0 INT; 8 rushes for 43 yards

UF-FSU rivalry history

Florida State Seminole fans cheer on the football team as they defeat the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

This is the 67th meeting between the two programs, with the Seminoles winning 45-38 in a back-and-forth contest in Tallahassee last season.

Before that, the Gators had won three in a row in the series, including a 24-21 victory in 2022. Florida won games 40-17 (2019) and 41-14 (2018) in the previous two years. The teams did not play in the 2020 COVID season.

Before the three-game winning streak, the Seminoles' enjoyed their series-best six-game-winning streak over their rival from 2013-17. FSU outscored Florida 157-63 in that span, which includes a 27-2 win in 2015.

The Gators lead the all-time series 37-27-2, including winning nine in a row from 1968-76.

The largest win in the series' history was a 49-0 Florida win in 1973, while the Seminoles' biggest margin of victory came in 1988 (52-17).

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 5 FSU (11-0) vs. Florida (5-6)

When/where: 7 p.m., Saturday, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

