This statistic could ease Patriots fans worries about OG Cole Strange

The New England Patriots took a player that few expected to go in the first round. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t land a high-quality player. Chattanooga guard Cole Strange was the Patriots pick at 29th overall. And it didn’t seem like New England’s fanbase was impressed.

Welp, maybe this statistic will change perspectives on the prospect, who was a five-year starter at Chattanooga. The offensive lineman has allowed just one sack since 2018. That is an incredible run for an offensive lineman, no matter what level of competition he’s playing at.

New England will hope he can maintain that same level of dominant play as he protects quarterback Mac Jones. Strange will likely play left guard for the Patriots.

The New England Patriots pick Chattanooga OL Cole Strange at No. 29 overall. ONE sack allowed since 2018 😧 pic.twitter.com/01qihQGGUe — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 29, 2022

That certainly sounds like a Day 1 starter.

