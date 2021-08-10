Base Station Antenna Market Worth $18.37 Bn at 16.2% CAGR; Industry Giants Such as PCTEL and Nokia to Focus on Meeting the Booming Demand for Advanced Antennas: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key companies covered in base station antenna market are roSoft Technology (California, United States), Laird Connectivity (Akron, United States), Amphenol Procom (UK), Fiber Home (China), Comba Telecom (China), Guangdong Kenbotong (China), Ace Technologies Corporation (South Korea), Nokia Network (Espoo, Finland) , Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (KATHREIN-Werke) (Germany), Tongyu Communication (China), PCTEL, Inc. (Illinois, United States), Panorama Antennas (Wandsworth, London) and others

Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global base station antenna market size is projected to reach USD 18.37 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Gradual rollout of 5G infrastructures around the world will be the most crucial growth determinant for this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Base Station Antenna Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Omni Antenna, Sector Antenna, Dipole Antenna, Multibeam Antenna, Small Cell, and Others), By Technology (3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), By Application (Mobile Communication, Intelligent Transport, Industrial IoT, Smart City, Military and Defense and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. According to the industry body Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), 5G networks will cover approximately one-third of the global population by 2025. This is punctuated by the fact that some of the world’s largest economies are already deploying 5G infrastructures. For example, in 2019 in China, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile launched the world’s largest 5G network, with services activated within five months of the rollout. Similarly, in Germany, Deutsche Telecom Germany and Vodafone Germany deployed 5G services across several cities in 2019. These network services are delivered through base station (BST) antennas installed in cell towers that facilitate data transmission. Since 5G networks are data-heavy, the demand for BST antennas is likely to surge with increasing deployment of 5G infrastructures in the world’s major economic hubs.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/base-station-antennas-market-103525

List of Key Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

  • roSoft Technology (California, United States)

  • Laird Connectivity (Akron, United States)

  • Amphenol Procom (UK)

  • Fiber Home (China)

  • Comba Telecom (China)

  • Guangdong Kenbotong (China)

  • Ace Technologies Corporation (South Korea)

  • Nokia Network (Espoo, Finland)

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (KATHREIN-Werke) (Germany)

  • Tongyu Communication (China)

  • PCTEL, Inc. (Illinois, United States)

  • Panorama Antennas (Wandsworth, London)

  • Sinclair Technologies (Aurora, Canada)

  • Rosenberger (Fridolfing, Germany)

  • Cobham Antenna Systems (Wimborne Minster, United Kingdom)

  • MOBI Antenna Technologies(China)

  • Guangdong Shenglu (China)

  • Procom (Denmark)

  • RFS (Germany)

  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

  • Baylin Technologies (Markham, Canada)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

16.2%

2027 Value Projection

USD 18.37Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 5.68 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

130

Segments covered

Size,Type,Technology ,Application,Geography

Growth Drivers

High Capacity Smart Antennas to Improve Mobile Communication Infrastructure

Growing 5G Infrastructure to Drive the BST Antenna Market Growth

High Capacity of Small Cell Antennas to Augment the Demand for 5G RAN

Pitfalls & Challenges

High Energy Consumption to Hamper Market Growth


The report states that the global market value was at USD 5.68 billion in 2019 and offers the following:

  • Comprehensive analysis of the market drivers, trends, segments, and restraints;

  • In-depth examination of the regional prospects and opportunities in the market;

  • Precise computation of the relevant market values and figures; and

  • Detailed assessment of the leading players’ profiles and strategies.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/base-station-antennas-market-103525


Market Restraint

Delays in 5G Rollouts amid COVID-19 to Hamper Market Growth

The base station antenna market growth is expected to suffer a setback as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced 5G providers to postpone their rollout plans in 2020. For example, in May 2020, Rakuten Inc., a Japanese electronic commerce company, announced that the launch of its 5G services will be delayed by three months as its vendors in India were unable to test the technology owing to the nationwide lockdown. Meanwhile, in Europe, 5G spectrum auctions were delayed in several countries including France, Austria, Poland, and Spain. Huawei, one of the biggest players in the 5G market, had already announced that the deployment of its 5G services in Europe will be stalled because of the coronavirus. In the US, AT&T experienced huge logistical challenges in rolling out 5G services in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The unprecedented disruptions and downturns created by the coronavirus in the telecom industry will, therefore, limit the adoption of base station antennas.

Regional Insights

Rising Demand for Superior Networks to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, with a market size of USD 1.95 billion in 2019, is expected to command the base station antenna market share during the forecast period as a result of the speedily rising demand for superior network connectivity in the region. Moreover, promising advancements in communication technologies and the steady deployment of 5G services in Japan, China, and South Korea will create numerous opportunities for market players.

Europe is set to emerge as a highly lucrative region for 5G service providers on account of the massive investments made by telecom operators and governments in the region in 5G technology. In North America, on the other hand, supportive government policies for advanced network technologies and soaring demand for data-driven services will favor the regional market growth.

Quick Buy Base Station Antenna Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103525

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players to Concentrate to Enlarging Market Share through Innovations

Key players in this market are making heavy investments in innovation to develop cutting-edge products and expand their market presence and share in the process. Besides this, companies are also making strategic acquisitions to diversify their offerings and deepen their market footprint.

Industry Developments:

  • May 2020: Huawei released CableFree, its new technology to enable base station antennas to enhance capabilities, including power capacity, radiation efficiency, and integration. The product is aimed at meeting the high capacity and speed requirements of 5G networks.

  • October 2019: Ericsson announced the takeover of antenna and filter businesses of Kathrein, a leading provider of antenna and filter solutions based in Germany. The acquisition will strengthen Ericsson’s Radio System portfolio as well as bolster the in-house antenna capabilities of the company.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • PESTLE Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Supply chain Analysis

  • Global Base Station Antenna Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments


TOC Continued…!


Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/base-station-antennas-market-103525


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:


Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application Area (Insurance Claims, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Government, Construction and Real Estate), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cloud Computing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Service (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government, Consumer Goods, and Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Latin America Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application Area (Insurance Claims, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Government, Construction and Real Estate, Energy and Utilities), and Geographical Forecast, 2021-2028

Web Hosting Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting, Virtual Private Server Hosting, and Others), By Application (Public Website, Mobile Application, Intranet Site, and Online Application), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Touchpoint (Call Center, Website, Mobile Applications, Email, Social Media, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, Rental and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, Government), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-base-station-antenna-market-10293


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    “There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • Sony’s Funimation Closes $1.2B Crunchyroll Acquisition From AT&T, Plans to Create Single Anime Service

    AT&T has officially divested Crunchyroll, closing the sale of the anime business to Sony’s Funimation group — bringing together two erstwhile competitors under the Sony umbrella. The telco, looking for every opportunity to pay down its debt, sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash paid at closing by Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between […]

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • UPDATE 3-Tyson Foods raises prices, scrambles to keep up with inflation

    Tyson Foods Inc cannot increase prices for chicken and prepared foods fast enough to keep pace with rising costs for raw materials like grain, Chief Executive Donnie King said on Monday, after the company reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings. Tyson has increased prices for restaurant customers to offset inflation and plans to raise retail prices on Sept. 5, King said on a conference call with analysts. "Costs are hitting us faster than we can get pricing at this point," King said.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

    This weekend's Amazon deals include Samsung earbuds for less than $150 and Glamburg towels 25% off.

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

    Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2021 second quarter financial results August 10, 2021. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 85% of Older Americans Missed Out on This Retirement Savings Opportunity

    You'll often hear that retiring on Social Security alone isn't feasible. The money you sock away in a 401(k) or IRA could, along with your Social Security benefits, provide you with a nice income for your senior years. A lot of people wait too long to start setting funds arise for retirement.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • Higher Revenues Lift BNSF's Q2 Profits

    A 26% gain in revenues helped boost BNSF's net profits in the second quarter of 2021. BNSF's revenues in the second quarter were $5.8 billion, compared with $4.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, BNSF said Monday. Net income was $1.5 billion in the second quarter, a 34% increase from $1.1 billion a year ago. A 24% increase in rail volumes helped to fuel higher revenues, although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic slowdown that adversely affected volumes in 2020, said BNSF's

  • Panera has seen ‘tremendous recovery’ across all three brands this year: CEO

    Panera CEO, Niren Chaudhary, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why Panera has decided to merge with Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee to form Panera Brands and what this merger could mean for the company moving forward in terms of growth and competition.