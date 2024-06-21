Stating their case: Area athletes earn top honors

Several area players received state recognition for their efforts this spring.

The Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association, the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association and the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association released their All-State rosters over the last two weeks and northeastern Kentucky was well-represented.

Each association groups its state representatives differently. Softball divides teams into three classes with a first team, second team and honorable mention in each class. Baseball consists of three teams and honorable mention. Track and field contains three classes with a first and second team only.

The KSCA uses the same track and field guidelines to determine its class affiliation.

Lawrence County’s Danielle Crum, Johnson Central’s Mayson Delong, Boyd County’s Jaycie Goad and Greenup County’s Skyler Lawrence earned first-team honors in Class 2A.

Crum helped the Bulldogs achieve a 31-4 record, a Kentucky 2A state final appearance and Lawrence County’s first 15th Region title since 2010. Crum batted .563, collected 28 extra-base hits and drove in 54 runs.

The Golden Eagles won a 57th District title and advanced to the 15th Region semifinals. Delong led her team in batting average (.610), doubles (16) and RBIs (41). She’s tied for the lead in homers with her sister Randi at eight.

Boyd County recorded its first fastpitch region title in school history with an 11-5 win over rival Ashland in the 64th District championship. The Lions carried the momentum into the state tournament and secured a comeback victory in the opening round with a seventh-inning homer by Goad. The sophomore posted a .410 average, 10 home runs and 40 runs batted in.

Lawrence’s leadership guided the Musketeers through early-season adversity and her offensive firepower led to Greenup County’s first trip to the region tournament since 2014. The senior was .565 at the plate, belted 14 home runs and knocked in 51.

Johnson Central’s Randi Delong (.486, eight homers, 51 hits), Bath County’s Ashtyn Barrett (.472, nine home runs, 35 RBIs) and East Carter’s Payton Rice (.523, 16 doubles, 49 runs, 12-3, 2.37 ERA) were among the second team in Class 2A.

Rowan County’s Lauryn Eastham, Bath County’s Taylor Hodson, Rowan County’s Trinity Lambert, Rowan County’s Diamond Wills and Lewis County’s Kaylen Case were named to honorable mention.

A pair of Rams were selected to the Class A first team. Davanna Grubb recorded 24 wins in the circle, tied for third statewide. She also had a 2.33 ERA and 156 strikeouts while batting .309 and knocked in 37 runs at the plate. Kali Vance batted .500, hit 12 long balls, 17 doubles and collected 63 RBIs.

Elliott County’s Hannah McDaniel and Raceland’s Bryna Wellman were selected for honorable mention.

Montgomery County’s Reaghan Oney received the 2024 Miss Softball award.

In baseball, East Carter’s Blake Hall collected first-team All-State honors from the KHSBCA. Hall led the state in RBIs (55) and slugging percentage (1.062). The Raiders won their first 16th Region championship since 2009 and third all-time, joining the 1984 state title team. The senior also batted .475 and hit 11 home runs.

Five area players made the second team roster. Lawrence County’s Eli Fletcher (.469, 19 doubles, 31 RBIs), East Carter’s Tate Scott (.465, 26 stolen bases, 40 hits), Rowan County’s Hayden Mains (.460, four homers, 48 RBIs), and Boyd County’s JK McKnight (.487, 34 RBIs, 55 hits) and Alex Martin (.430, seven homers, 41 RBIs) represented our area on the second team.

East Carter’s Andrew Tomolonis, Raceland’s Brayden Webb, Boyd County’s Peyton Jackson and Bath County’s Jayce Smith were on the third team. Boyd County’s Ryan Brown was among the honorable mention group.

McCracken County’s Miller Green grabbed the 2024 Mr. Baseball award.

After stellar postseason performances, a number of area athletes earned All-State honors from the KTCCCA.

Raceland’s Sophie Maynard and Fleming County’s Kalynn Pease sprinted to a handful of first-team awards. Maynard earned Class A distinction in the 100 and 300 (state title) meter hurdles. Pease dominated the Class 2A first-team list in the 100, 200, 400 (state title) meters and the long jump.

Raceland’s Evan Burroughs made the Class A second team in the discus.

Russell’s David Harless defended his state title in the Class 2A discus, defeating his nearest competitor by 10 feet. East Carter’s Allen Cooper (discus) and Greenup County’s Eli Adkins (high jump) joined Harless on the first team.

Bath County’s Alyssa Dyer (discus), East Carter’s Izack Messer (shot put), Greenup County’s Drew Boggs (300 hurdles), Rowan County’s Cameron Cross (pole vault) and Ashland’s girls 4x100 relay team of Anaya Waddell, Kenleigh Woods, Hannah Allen and Sadie Chaffins earned Class 2A second team honors.