Static RAM (SRAM) Market to Reach USD 527 Million by 2025 at 4.45% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

New York, US, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAM Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global SRAM Market information by Type, Memory Size, Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 389.3 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 527 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.45%.

SRAM Market Scope:
Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) is an imperative memory technology for many designs that need fast access and ability to retain data without memory refresh cycles. SRAM holds the data while powered on and is used for variables, running programs, and temporary storage. However, SRAM cannot be used to store permanent data such as device configuration, files, or logged data as the memory cells use transistors to hold the state.

Dominant Key Players on SRAM Market Covered Are:

  • SemiLEDS Corporation (Taiwan)

  • ON Semiconductor (US)

  • Chiplus Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan)

  • Cypress Semiconductor (US)

  • Integrated Silicon Solution Inc. (US)

  • Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (US)

  • Jeju Semiconductor (JSC - South Korea)

  • Lyontek Inc. (Taiwan)

  • Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

  • GSI Technology, Inc. (US)

  • Alliance Memory, Inc. (US)

  • AMIC Technology Corporation (US)

  • Pyramid Semiconductor Corporation (US)

  • Maxwell Technologies (US)

  • TowerJazz (US)

  • XPERI CORPORATION (US)

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan).

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8390

Static RAM Market Drivers:
Over the past few years, SRAM is continually witnessing tremendous success due to its use in various applications. It is, in general, very attractive due to the use of Quantum Trapping technology that faces degradation of the shadow memory due to frequent powers up and down. The Static Random-Access Memory Market is growing rapidly, with the increasing demand for highly scalable memory devices and rising uses of connected & wearable devices.

Static RAM is quite faster and works differently than DRAM due to lower access time. Also, static random access memory is great for creating a speed-sensitive cache.

Unlike Dynamic RAM, SRAM doesn’t have to be refreshed periodically. This allows for faster and better functionality, but it also consumes more power and adds to the total cost of using this type of RAM. However, SPRAM requires a constant power supply and comes at much bigger prices, making it a bad option for budget applications. Also, SPRAM has low packing density and less storage capacity for physical size compared to DRAM.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Static RAM Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/static-random-access-memory-market-8390

Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region dominates the global static RAM market. The region witnesses faster developments of non-volatile memory technologies and has permitted the easy availability of products in the market.

Additionally, the largest market share attributes to the wide consumer electronics customer base and the presence of major global foundries in this region. Government initiatives and investments to promote the development of dynamic memory modules boost the region’s SRAM market share.

North America holds the second-best position globally in terms of static random-access memory market revenues. The market is led by the presence of many notable players and well-established end-user verticals in the region. Furthermore, the broad uptake of SRAM technologies in rising numbers of applications fosters the SRAM market size.

Besides, the increasing investments transpired in technology developments propel the regional market growth. The vast demand for reliable backup and recovery systems supports market growth in the region. The US, with rising numbers of data centers, leads the regional market, followed by Canada.

Europe is witnessing a spurring rise in the static RAM market value. The market growth is boosted by the increasing deployment of data centers and growing numbers of businesses and technology upgrades in the region. Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, are major contributors to the regional market growth.

Steady economic growth is a significant tailwind behind the regional market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of on-premises and on-cloud database infrastructure across SMEs and larger enterprises boosts the SRAM industry in the region.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8390

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:
The SRAM market forecast is segmented into type, memory size, application, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into laser asynchronous SRAM, pseudo SRAM, serial SRAM, synchronous SRAM, and others.
The memory size segment is sub-segmented into 8 Kb–256 Kb, 256Kb–2 MB, and above 2 Mb. The application segment is sub-segmented into automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, and others.

Industry Trends
The increasingly growing demand for static random-access memory in many applications requiring high performance, low power, and high endurance is a major trend positively impacting the market growth. Besides, increasing uses of SRAM in hard drives as disc cache, digital cameras, modem, routers, printers, compact discs (CDs), and digital versatile discs (DVDs) substantiate the market growth.

Additionally, the rising adoption of static RAM to embedded SRAM in highly complex ASIC applications and application-specific standard product designs are major industry trends. Advances in packet-switched next-generation networks (NGN) have also fuelled the adoption of SRAM for high-performance networking and telecommunication equipment. The high popularity of SPRAM in IT & telecommunications and the automobile industry influences the market growth.

To Buy:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8390

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Static SRAM Market
The static random-access memory market was significantly influenced by the COVID-19 crises globally. The pandemic caused major revenue losses to most of the industries. However, the need for rapid data processing and big data across even in low-power increased its uses in various verticals, which the demand for SRAM globally.

The pandemic also accelerated the adoption of SPRAM in applications such as automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication. This further reset the focus on advancing and streamlining telecommunication capabilities. The static random-access memory market is estimated to grow further significantly during the assessment period.

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


