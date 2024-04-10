State's turkey hunting season opens April 13

Apr. 9—NASHVILLE — Tennessee's statewide spring turkey hunting season opens April 13 and continues through May 26.

According to Roger Shields, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's Wild Turkey Program Coordinator, hunter success may depend on what area of the state you will be hunting.

"I think with the early spring we appear to be having, we should have a decent season, depending on which part of the state you will be hunting," he said.

"West Tennessee has seen a few years of really good production, and I suspect they will see the best numbers along with the central portion of the state. Productivity in the northeast has not been as good the past couple of years."

In 2023, the spring harvest was 31,802 birds, a 6 percent increase from 2022 and 2 percent decrease over the previous 5-year average (32,495).

Harvest during the beginning of the season was extremely high and decreased as the season progressed. A total of 25,500 hunters harvested at least one turkey, 20 percent greater than the 5-year average of successful hunters.

All 95 counties are open this year with the same hunting season dates.

The spring turkey bag limit is one bearded turkey per day, not to exceed two per season and only one can be a jake.

An adult gobbler is defined by having one of the following: wing feathers having white barring all the way to the tip, tail feathers all the same length, beard is longer than 6 inches, or a spur at least 1/2 -inch long

Hunters are reminded about "Tag Before You Drag" where hunters tag their big game animal in the field prior to moving. Hunters can use the "TWRA on the Go" app to simply E-tag and report their harvest in the field in one easy step, with or without cell phone service, prior to moving.

If a hunter does not have a phone, attach one of the temporary transportation tags printed at the bottom of your license, and complete your check in online at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com or at one of several manned check stations by midnight on the same day of the harvest (or before leaving the state).{/div}

{div} {/div}

{div}Temporary transportation tags can also be obtained by logging in at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com.{/div}

{div} {/div}

{div}More information on the 2024 spring turkey season, regulations, and license requirements can be found in the 2023-24 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide. The guide is online at www.tnwildlife.org and available at TWRA offices and license agents. To purchase a license online, go to GoOutdoorsTennesssee.com.{/div}

{div} {/div}

{div}Hunting hours are 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset. Legal hunting equipment includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, longbows, recurve bows, compound bows, and crossbows.{/div}

{div} {/div}

{div}Firearms and archery equipment may have sighting devices, except those devices utilizing an artificial light capable of locating wildlife.{/div}

{div} {/div}