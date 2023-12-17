Which states (plus D.C.) like pizza the most in the United States?
National Pepperoni Pizza Day...
In some way, shape, or form, people love pizza. But Sept. 20 is dedicated to one particular type which is on the top of the mountain for many: Pepperoni pizza.
The date is the annual National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Will you be celebrating? There’s a chance that these states will more so than others.
According to Google Trends, here is which states were most (and least) interested in pizza over the past five years:
51. Alabama
Google Trends rating: 46
50. Mississippi
Google Trends rating: 46
49. Louisiana
Google Trends rating: 4
48. Idaho
Google Trends rating: 48
47. Wyoming
Google Trends rating: 48
46. Hawaii
Google Trends rating: 49
45. Oklahoma
Google Trends rating: 49
44. Washington
Google Trends rating: 49
43. Texas
Google Trends rating: 49
42. Georgia
Google Trends rating: 50
41. Utah
Google Trends rating: 51
40. New Mexico
Google Trends rating: 51
39. California
Google Trends rating: 51
38. Oregon
Google Trends rating: 53
37. Colorado
Google Trends rating: 54
36. South Dakota
Google Trends rating: 54
35. Missouri
Google Trends rating: 54
34. Montana
Google Trends rating: 56
33. Kansas
Google Trends rating: 57
32. Kentucky
Google Trends rating: 57
31. Washington, D.C.
Google Trends rating: 57
30. North Dakota
Google Trends rating: 57
29. Arkansas
Google Trends rating: 57
28. Nevada
Google Trends rating: 57
27. Arizona
Google Trends rating: 58
26. Minnesota
Google Trends rating: 58
25. Alaska
Google Trends rating: 58
24. Tennessee
Google Trends rating: 60
23. Nebraska
Google Trends rating: 60
22. North Carolina
Google Trends rating: 60
21. Maryland
Google Trends rating: 61
20. South Carolina
Google Trends rating: 62
19. Florida
Google Trends rating: 63
18. Indiana
Google Trends rating: 63
17. Virginia
Google Trends rating: 64
16. Vermont
Google Trends rating: 64
15. Wisconsin
Google Trends rating: 65
14. Michigan
Google Trends rating: 66
13. West Virginia
Google Trends rating: 66
12. Iowa
Google Trends rating: 67
11. Illinois
Google Trends rating: 68
10. New York
Google Trends rating: 68
9. Maine
Google Trends rating: 69
8. Ohio
Google Trends rating: 78
7. New Jersey
Google Trends rating: 81
6. New Hampshire
Google Trends rating: 81
5. Massachusetts
Google Trends rating: 85
4. Delaware
Google Trends rating: 87
3. Pennsylvania
Google Trends rating: 89
2. Rhode Island
Google Trends rating: 92
1. Connecticut
Google Trends rating: 100