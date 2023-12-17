Which states (plus D.C.) like pizza the most in the United States?

National Pepperoni Pizza Day...

In some way, shape, or form, people love pizza. But Sept. 20 is dedicated to one particular type which is on the top of the mountain for many: Pepperoni pizza.

The date is the annual National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Will you be celebrating? There’s a chance that these states will more so than others.

According to Google Trends, here is which states were most (and least) interested in pizza over the past five years:

51. Alabama

Google Trends rating: 46

50. Mississippi

Google Trends rating: 46

49. Louisiana

Google Trends rating: 4

48. Idaho

Google Trends rating: 48

47. Wyoming

Google Trends rating: 48

46. Hawaii

Google Trends rating: 49

45. Oklahoma

Google Trends rating: 49

44. Washington

Google Trends rating: 49

43. Texas

Google Trends rating: 49

42. Georgia

Google Trends rating: 50

41. Utah

Google Trends rating: 51

40. New Mexico

Google Trends rating: 51

39. California

Google Trends rating: 51

38. Oregon

Google Trends rating: 53

37. Colorado

Google Trends rating: 54

36. South Dakota

Google Trends rating: 54

35. Missouri

Google Trends rating: 54

34. Montana

Google Trends rating: 56

33. Kansas

Google Trends rating: 57

32. Kentucky

Google Trends rating: 57

31. Washington, D.C.

Google Trends rating: 57

30. North Dakota

Google Trends rating: 57

29. Arkansas

Google Trends rating: 57

28. Nevada

Google Trends rating: 57

27. Arizona

Google Trends rating: 58

26. Minnesota

Google Trends rating: 58

25. Alaska

Google Trends rating: 58

24. Tennessee

Google Trends rating: 60

23. Nebraska

Google Trends rating: 60

22. North Carolina

Google Trends rating: 60

21. Maryland

Google Trends rating: 61

20. South Carolina

Google Trends rating: 62

19. Florida

Google Trends rating: 63

18. Indiana

Google Trends rating: 63

17. Virginia

Google Trends rating: 64

16. Vermont

Google Trends rating: 64

15. Wisconsin

Google Trends rating: 65

14. Michigan

Google Trends rating: 66

13. West Virginia

Google Trends rating: 66

12. Iowa

Google Trends rating: 67

11. Illinois

Google Trends rating: 68

10. New York

Google Trends rating: 68

9. Maine

Google Trends rating: 69

8. Ohio

Google Trends rating: 78

7. New Jersey

Google Trends rating: 81

6. New Hampshire

Google Trends rating: 81

5. Massachusetts

Google Trends rating: 85

4. Delaware

Google Trends rating: 87

3. Pennsylvania

Google Trends rating: 89

2. Rhode Island

Google Trends rating: 92

1. Connecticut

Google Trends rating: 100

