Which states hate Tom Brady the most? Map reveals unsurprising answers

Tom Brady may want to watch his back if he's planning a Midwest road trip.

The folks at sportsbetting.ag recently published two maps that show which U.S. states "hate" Brady and which states think the New England Patriots quarterback is the greatest of all time.

The maps were created by compiling geotagged tweets between the start of the NFL playoffs and the present that include phrases like "I hate Tom Brady" for the first map and references to Brady as the GOAT for the second map.

Let's take a look, shall we?

Based on this data, the darker the state, the more it hates Brady. And the state that hates Brady the most apparently is Missouri -- home to the Kansas City Chiefs, who happen to be the Patriots' last victim in the AFC Championship Game.

Coincidence? We think not.

Indiana and West Virginia also check out as strongholds of Brady hate: Colts fans apparently are still bitter over Deflategate, while we know how Pittsburgh Steelers fans (of which there are many in West Virginia) feel about the Patriots QB.

Interestingly enough, though, there's some overlap between the states who hate Brady and believe he's the GOAT.

That Massachusetts leads America's Brady support is no surprise. But, uh, what's the deal with Kansas?

The Midwest state with no apparent ties to TB12 -- there's a good amount of Chiefs fans there, we suppose -- has plenty of hate for Brady but also dubbed him the GOAT more often than any non-New England state.

Then again, that sounds about right for one of the polarizing figures in professional sports.

As for California, whose Los Angeles Rams are facing Brady's Patriots in Super Bowl LIII? Looks like they don't care too much either way.

