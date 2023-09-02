Which states drink the most beer? Here’s how all 50 states (plus D.C.) rank

Beer here!

In just over a decade, beer’s popularity has grown and stretched the demographic, spanning the cultural arch from fancy New York restaurants to minor league ballparks in the middle of nowhere and everywhere in between. And that type of brew-on-demand can be seen in Americans’ overall consumption averages, where the national per-year tally breaks down to almost a 6-pack a week.

Which states average the most cold ones in a year? According to beerinfo.com, here’s how all 50 and Washington D.C. rank per capita…

51. Utah

Utah comes in at the bottom of the barrel, with 20.2 gallons per capita consumed in 2021.

50. Connecticut

Connecticut residents managed to tip back .1% more brews than Utah in 2021, tipping the scales at 22.1 gallons on average per person.

t-48. New Jersey

Considering the population combo in the following two states, we’re surprised that both land this low on the beer-consumption chart. The Garden State must not include Beer Gardens, having tipped back 22.4 gallons of beer per capita in 2021.

t-48. New York

Just across the Hudson, New York residents joined their Jersey neighbors in knocking back 22.4 gallons of beer per capita.

47. Maryland

Maryland was the first state to drink an average over 24 gallons with 24.2 gallons per capita in 2021.

46. Kentucky

A state well known for bourbon, Kentucky lands at No. 46 in beer-drinking realm, averaging 24.4 gallons per person a year.

45. Washington

Off to the Northwest, where Washington residents average 24.8 gallons per capita.

44. California

Tons of breweries and a large population make California’s 25.5 gallons per capita are another surprise in these rankings.

43. Georgia

Georgia topped Cali by the skin of a peach, coming in at 25.7 gallons per capita.

42. Indiana

Hoosiers don’t mind cracking open a beer now and then, and then again. The state’s residents averaged 25.9 gallons per capita in 2021.

t-40. Tennessee

Tennessee was the first of two states to top the 26 gallon mark, throwing back 26.2 gallons per capita in 2021.

t-40. Massachusetts

We thought the Sam Adams would have flowed a tad more in 2021, but Massachusetts adds yet another surprise with 26.2 gallons per capita.

39. Rhode Island

Small state, big beer fans: Rhode Islanders averaged 26.3 gallons in 2021.

t-37. Virginia

Virginians tipped back an average of 26.7 gallons per capita.

t-37. Arkansas

The Natural State also knocked back an average of 26.7 gallons per capita in 2021.

36. Michigan

A few more sips per person places Michigan over Arkansas and Virginia at an average of 26.8 gallons.

35. North Carolina

North Carolina residents drank an average of 27.1 gallons in 2021 — we’re unaware if dogs were accounted for…

34. Florida

Beer and sunshine: Florida residents consumed 27.4 gallons per capita in 2021.

33. Idaho

Idaho folks didn’t mind a beer in 2021, averaging 27.8 gallons per capita.

t-30. Washington D.C.

Politics must go great with a nice lager — D.C. residents tapped 28.3 gallons per capita last year.

t-30. Kansas

Kansas kept pace with D.C. in 2021, coming in at 28.3 gallons per capita.

t-30. Oklahoma

Oklahoma rounds out the 28.3 gallon group, matching its neighbor Kansas and the D.C folks.

29. Minnesota

Minnesota averaged 28.5 gallons per capita in 2021.

28. Pennsylvania

Rolling Rock? Yuengling? Iron City? Whatever the option, Pennsylvania’s residents tossed back 28.6 gallons per capita last year.

27. Alaska

A few great breweries have sprung up in Alaska, so there is little surprise that its locals raised a glass (and drank it) to a 28.7-gallon average per person in 2021.

26. Illinois

The first state to top the 29-gallon mark was Illinois, which averaged 29.1 gallons per capita in 2021.

25. Arizona

Heading back out west, Arizona lands in the top 25 with an average of 29.5 gallons per capita.

24. Colorado

Did you think Colorado would be higher up the list? (We did.) The state averaged 30.0 gallons per capita last year.

23. Ohio

The Buckeye State is next on the list, with Ohio residents knocking back 30.1 gallons per capita last year.

22. Alabama

Roll Tide and pass me another — Alabama averaged 30.2 gallons per capita in 2021.

t-20. West Virginia

Not by much, but West Virginia ties for the 20th spot, having averaged 30.3 gallons per capita last year.

t-20. Oregon

Oregon shares shares the 30.3-gallon per capita mark.

19. Hawaii

Aloha! Hawaiians made the top 20 after tipping back 30.4 gallons of beer per capita last year.

18. Missouri

Missouri residents drank an average of 31.0 gallons of brew per capita in 2021.

17. New Mexico

Next up is New Mexico, which averaged 32.4 gallons per capita.

16. South Carolina

Gallons of beer per capita in the Palmetto State hit 32.7 in 2021.

15. Wyoming

Wyoming landed at No. 15 in 2021, drinking 33.0 gallons per capita.

t-13. Delaware

Delaware cracked the top 15 by cracking open and drinking 33.6 gallons of beer per capita.

t-13. Iowa

Iowa went beer for beer with Delaware in 2021, also averaging 33.6 gallons per capita.

t-11. Mississippi

Mississippi averaged 33.9 gallons per capita last year.

t-11. Louisiana

Not too far down the I-55 South, Louisiana shares the 11th spot with Mississippi at 33.9 gallons per capita.

10. Maine

Beer and lobster — Maine residents drank an average of 34 gallons of beer per capita.

9. Texas

Texas comes in at No. 9 with an average of 34.4 gallons per capita in 2021.

8. Nebraska

Nebraska locals tipped back an average of 35.2 gallons of beer per capita.

7. Vermont

Surprisingly enough, Vermont’s 35.3 gallons per capita in 2021 wasn’t tops in the Northeast.

6. Nevada

Sin City and beyond, Nevada averaged 35.8 gallons per capita in 2021.

5. Wisconsin

You can’t have a professional sports team named the Brewers and not be in the top 5 on this list — well done, Wisconsin. The state drank an average of 36.2 gallons in 2021.

4. South Dakota

South Dakota lands just outside the final three, having averaged 38.9 gallons per capita in 2021.

3. Montana

Montana’s great expanse must be perfect for taking in while having a beer or two, as the locals drank 41.0 gallons per capita in 2021.

2. New Hampshire

Raise your hand if you had New Hampshire as the top spot out the Northeast. The state’s residents drank 43.9 gallons per capita.

1. North Dakota

And finally, we arrive at North Dakota — most likely with a beer in our hand. North Dakota’s residents were the beer-drinking champs in 2021, consuming 45.8 gallons per capita.

Cheers!

