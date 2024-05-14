States will answer many questions

May 14—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? to continue reading.

Get unlimited access

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

So many mysteries unfold today and tomorrow at the DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships.

Is power-hitting Kealakehe, unbeaten in the BIIF, truly underrated? The Waveriders are seeded fourth in the state tourney and will play the Maryknoll-Campbell winner on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Which Kapolei squad will arrive at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium? The 6-6 team from the OIA West regular season, or the scorching-hot playoff squad that was one win away from an OIA title?

There are other question marks that leave the Division I bracket largely unsolved. Top-seeded Mililani has a first-round bye and will play the Maui-Kalani winner on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ILH champion Kamehameha is seeded second and awaits the Waiakea-Leilehua winner. MIL champion Baldwin is seeded third and will meet the Kapolei-Waianae winner on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Kapaa is the top seed in the Division II bracket. The Warriors will play the Kohala-Kalaheo winner on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Over the weekend, Kohala and Kamehameha-Hawaii endured inclement weather in the BIIF playoffs, sloshing through a swamped diamond ankle-deep in rainwater.

Pac-Five, Kamehameha-Hawaii and Aiea round out the top four seeds. D-II games are at McKinley's Tiger Softball Stadium today and Wednesday. D-II semifinals move to Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Thursday and Friday.