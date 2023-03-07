Statements from Chiefs GM Brett Veach, HC Andy Reid on release of Frank Clark

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially released DE Frank Clark.

Clark spent four seasons in Kansas City after he was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks back in 2019. He immediately established himself as a leader on the defensive side of the ball, becoming a pivotal piece of the team’s success. He made his biggest mark in the postseason during his Chiefs career with 10.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 32 total tackles during his time in Kansas City alone.

Both Chiefs GM Brett Veach and HC Andy Reid released statements following the team’s announcement that they’d officially released Clark.

Brett Veach:

“It’s really hard to punt into words what Frank has meant to our organization over the last four seasons. When we traded for him before the 2019 season, he came here with the goal of winning championships. We went to three Super Bowls in four seasons won two of those, and there is no doubt that Frank was a significant part of bringing those Lombardi Trophies to Kansas City. ‘The Shark cemented his legacy here in Chiefs Kingdom with his play and his personality. These decisions are never easy, but we wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Andy Reid:

“Frank is a special player and person. You were able to see his play on the field, but if you talk to him, you realize how incredible his heart is. Frank gave us all his energy, he invested time in our younger players to help them grow, and it shows you how passionate he is about the game. He’ll always be a part of our history here and we appreciate the work he put in to help us get there.”

