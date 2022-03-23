Statements from Chiefs’ Brett Veach, Andy Reid on trade of Tyreek Hill
- Andy ReidAmerican football player and coach
- Brett VeachGeneral Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially traded superstar WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.
A former 2015 fifth-round draft pick, Hill spent the last six seasons as the team’s top weapon at the receiver position. He leaves a Super Bowl LIV champion, a six-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team.
Chiefs GM Brett Veach and HC Andy Reid both provided statements on Hill’s departure:
Brett Veach:
“It’s hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom over the last six years. He’s a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He’s been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”
Andy Reid:
“I am happy for Tyreek, he has grown as a man and player here in Kansas City. Myself, my staff and our organization appreciate all he did for our team. This move will also benefit the Chiefs, we now have cap space and additional draft picks to grow as a football team. I wish him well as he moves forward.”
