What statement would Vikings make by defeating Packers? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss what statement the Minnesota Vikings would make by defeating the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.
Chief meteorologist Chris Shaffer has the forecast for the Vikings-Packers game in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Plus, his score prediction might surprise Minnesota fans.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don't have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and the first-place Bucs (7-8) will repeat as division champions and earn a postseason berth for the third straight year regardless of what happens in the final week of the regular season. Carolina (6-9), which has won four of its past six games to play its way back into contention after firing its coach and trading its best player, can claim its first NFC South title by closing with victories over Tampa Bay and New Orleans.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers already has played through a broken thumb and injured ribs this season. Now he’s dealing with a knee issue as he attempts to keep the Packers in playoff contention. Rodgers didn’t practice Wednesday because of the knee problem but says he has no worries about his availability for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings (12-3).
Two weeks after ending the Green Bay Packers’ three-year reign as NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to give their division rival’s playoff hopes a devastating blow. Green Bay lost 23-7 at Minnesota in the season’s opening weekend as part of a 4-8 start but has since won three straight games to move back into playoff contention heading into Sundays' rematch with the Vikings at Lambeau Field. The Packers (7-8) can earn a fourth straight playoff bid if they win their final two games, and either the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) lose once or the New York Giants (8-6-1) fall twice.
The Packers had quarterback Aaron Rodgers back at practice on Thursday. Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a knee issue, but said there wasn’t any concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. He was back for a limited practice on Thursday, so that lack of concern likely remains in place. Things [more]
