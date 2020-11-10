Statement from NBC Sports Boston on the passing of Tommy Heinsohn originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Statement from NBC Sports Boston on the passing of Tommy Heinsohn:

Rest in peace, Tommy.



Your NBC Sports Boston family will miss you. pic.twitter.com/a561POtwxo — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 10, 2020

"We are immensely saddened by the passing of our beloved friend and colleague Tommy Heinsohn.

"Like his time as a player and coach, Tommy also became a legend as a broadcaster over the past 39 years. He brought tremendous passion and excitement to his commentary and analysis, and helped inform and entertain generations of Celtics fans.

"His loyalty and contributions to the network, franchise and city are immeasurable, and will forever be recognized and honored. We send our love and deepest condolences to the entire Heinsohn family. Tommy will be missed and will be forever in our hearts."