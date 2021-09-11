Statement from NASCAR on the passing of NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour team owner Eddie Partridge

Statement from NASCAR on the passing of Eddie Partridge, a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour team owner (No. 6 driven by Ryan Preece — winner of Friday night’s race at Richmond Raceway) and Riverhead Raceway owner:

We are saddened to learn of the passing of championship car owner and track owner Eddie Partridge. Eddie‘s passion for racing was felt not just throughout the modified community, but also throughout grassroots racing as a whole. He fielded teams for some of the best drivers in the sport, and truly loved seeing his cars run up front. After taking on the task of running Riverhead Raceway, he then also proudly fielded a venue for those drivers to showcase their talent. It is only fitting that Eddie‘s last race was a victory. A fierce competitor who fought for the good in short track racing, he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates at this time.