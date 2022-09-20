What statement did QB Jalen Hurts and Eagles make in Week 2? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew breaks down quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles Week 2 performance.
The Bengals offense had its second straight inconsistent game as the Bengals fall to 0-2 on the season.
The Eagles put a hurting on the Vikings in primetime on Monday night, and the latest batch of NFL power rankings is giving the Birds the respect they deserve. By Adam Hermann
It sounded like the 49ers had George Kittle's long-term health in mind when they held the tight end out for the first two games of the season.
Former #Bills WR Cole Beasley finds home with #Buccaneers:
Dane Jackson, who suffered a head and neck injury just before halftime, has been released from the hospital, the Buffalo Bills said Tuesday.
The Houston Texans had two rookies make Pro Football Focus' list of top-15 rookies for Week 2.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital on Tuesday after tests revealed he sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord when he was struck by a teammate in 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans a night earlier. Jackson was hurt late in the second quarter when he tackled Titans receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks' back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the bizarre week 2 game between the Buccaneers and Saints in New Orleans. The GOAT struggled to produce on the field for a second straight week, and then excited a brawl that cost him his favorite target for the 4th quarter as well as next week’s game. Can Brady and the Bucs find some rhythm? Is there a call being made to Gronk? What was Bruce Arians doing get involved in the 4th quarter fight? Are all the rumblings true about Brady’s marriage being on the outs impacting his play? And Jameis Winston was the Jameis we’ve always known him to be in the NFL. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
In the content desert that is mid-September, ranking season begins in earnest.
The Broncos are ranked 27th in NFL power rankings this week.
The Steelers have their work cut out for them trying to stop the Browns run game.
The best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
Police reportedly are investigating.
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
Andy Behrens reveals this week's top adds to help plug holes in your fantasy roster, leading with a pair of rookie wideouts worth your attention.
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was both ejected and suspended for his latest incident with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady understandably disapproves of the decision to suspend Evans for one game. “I love Mike,” Brady said in the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And the fact that Mike [more]
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current workspace. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, [more]
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who had been pushing to bring in [more]