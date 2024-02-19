State wrestling: Spurgeon claims title; McCabe finishes second

Feb. 19—DES MOINES — One down.

Three more to go?

Gage Spurgeon closed out his freshman season on the mat for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Saturday night with an impressive 6-0 win over West Lyon sophomore Ryan Bahnson. Spurgeon controlled the match from start to finish, scoring a takedown just 39 seconds into the 120-pound Class 2A state title match, riding out Bahnson throughout the remaining of the period before doubling the lead with a reversal early in the second period.

Spurgeon added one final takedown late in the final period, riding out Bahnson over the final 38 seconds to clinch the state championship. The win brings to a close a 38-1 inaugural campaign on the mats, setting up Spurgeon to potentially join the elite group of high school wrestlers in the state of Iowa that have won four consecutive state championships should he reach the top of the podium over each of the next three seasons.

Fairfield sophomore Cael McCabe fell one win short in his first bid at a state championship on Saturday night. McCabe finished second in Class 2A at 106 pounds, falling 7-1 in the title match to top-ranked Mount Vernon senior Klayten Perreault.

Perreault was able to finally work his way to a 2-0 lead late in the first period by scoring a takedown with 29 seconds left after McCabe (32-5) was able to hold off the unbeaten senior's multiple attacks. After escaping early in the second period, Perreault scored a second takedown to build a 5-0 lead before securing one final takedown with 53 seconds left countering McCabe's late attempt at catching Perreault and claiming the title in the final minute.

Spurgeon and McCabe were two of the eight area wrestlers to place at this year's state tournament. Albia senior Paul Ballard closed out his high school career with a third-place finish in the heavyweight division of Class 2A, scoring falls on Saturday over Mount Vernon junior Ethan Wood and Hampton-Dumont-CAL senior Carter Heilskov bouncing back after a tough 3-1 loss to Columbus/WMU senior Russel Coil in Friday's state semifinals, spoiling Ballard's bid for a perfect run to state championship in his final season for the Blue Demons.

Davis County junior Emmitt Newton moved up the podium, placing a career-high third for the Mustangs in Class 2A at 120 pounds. After suffering a tough 6-4 loss to Spurgeon on Friday in the state semifinals, Newton (46-5) scored a third-period fall against West Delaware senior Brayden Maury and a 3-2 win over Creston senior Christian Ahrens placing at state for the third consecutive year.

Spurgeon's sophomore teammate, Landen Davis, closed out a 39-2 sophomore season by finishing third in Class 2A at 126 pounds. Davis went the distance to score a pair of consolation-round decisions on Saturday, taking down Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Ethan Skoglund (7-1) and Burlington-Notre Dame junior C.J. Davis (3-0) closing out a 39-2 season.

Cason Miller finished fourth, joining McCabe in securing a state medal for Fairfield on Saturday. The Trojan junior earned a 2-1 win over NH/TV senior Karson Kolbet with a late escape in the consolation semifinals before falling in the third-place match to Hampton-Dumont-CAL junior Taylor Mahler, 3-0, finishing the season with a record of 19-3 after battling back from an ankle injury suffered during football season that kept Miller from competing prior to the holiday break.

Ottumwa teammates Ashton Grace and Braylon Griffiths both wrapped up their seasons for the Bulldogs finishing sixth in their respective weight classes at the Class 3A state tournament. Grace (39-6) lost by fall to Ankeny Centennial sophomore Cale Vandermark by fall in 4:23 in the consolation semifinals and 14-2 to Ankeny freshman Isaac Wignall in the fifth-place match at 113 pounds while Griffiths (45-4) fell by tech fall (17-1) in 3:48 to Bondurant-Farrar sophomore Nolan Fellers before being pinned in the third period by Iowa City West junior Justin Avila in the 150-pound fifth-place match.

