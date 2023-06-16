In-state WR names Auburn his leader

Auburn has made recruiting the state of Alabama a priority in the 2024 cycle and one of their key targets is four-star wide receiver Mario Craver who is from Pinson, Alabama.

The interest is mutual as Craver recently named the Tigers the leader in his recruitment in an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons.

“Auburn is the leader right now,” he told Simmons. “I have visited Auburn three times since Coach Freeze took over and things have changed. The staff is much more involved with recruiting. The old staff was tense and it was just a different feeling. It is chill now, the staff is cool and the new staff is building something new over there.”

Craver is the No. 268 overall player and No. 45 wide receiver in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 15 player from Alabama.

One of the reasons for Auburn’s move up Craver’s leaderboard is his relationship with wide receiver coach Marcus Davis, who Craver talks to frequently and is able to relate to as a smaller slot receiver.

Craver checks in at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, nearly identical to Davis who Auburn listed at 5-foot-9 and 176 pounds ahead of his freshman season in 2013.

He is far from the only player from Clay-Chalkville High School that Auburn is targeting. They are the favorite to land four-star linebacker De’Angelo Barber and are working to flip five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe from Alabama.

