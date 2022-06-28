This out-of-state WR dropped top-7 schools on Twitter, includes Florida

Yet another 2023 prep prospect dropped his list of top schools on Monday and once again Florida football made the cut for a highly-sought recruit. This time, three-star wide receiver Nathan Leacock out of Raliegh (North Carolina) Millbrook included the Orange and Blue in his top-seven preferred destinations as a busy month of June comes to a close.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound pass-catcher from the Tar Heel State also included the Tennessee Volunteers, West Virginia Mountaineers, Michigan Wolverines, Mississippi State Bulldogs, North Carolina Tar Heels and N.C. State Wolfpack in his list of top seven schools posted on his personal Twitter account — a rather wide spread of teams to choose from.

Leacock is ranked No. 571 overall and No. 74 nationally at his position according to 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 587 and 87, respectively. The Wolfpack currently hold the lone crystal ball prediction from 247Sports while the Volunteers dominate the field in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with an 87% chance of signing him.

