In-state WR Cameron Coleman projected to Auburn

Hugh Freeze and Auburn ended the 2023 recruiting cycle in an impressive way to vault its class into the top 20 classes in the country.

The Tigers have carried that momentum into the 2024 cycle and already have three four-star prospects committed and the focal point of their class in quarterback Walker White. They may be close to landing another one as Keith Niebuhr of On3’s Auburn Live has predicted that four-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman will commit to Auburn.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder is from nearby Phenix City, Alabama, and already has over 20 scholarship offers. He caught 31 passes for 542 yards and six touchdowns for Central High School last season.

He is the No. 152 overall player and No. 26 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 7 player from Alabama in the class.

On3 is significantly higher on Coleman that the rest of the recruiting sites, ranking him as their No. 20 overall player and No. 4 wide receiver.

The Tigers offered him back on May 24, 2022, but new wide receiver coach Marcus Davis has made Coleman a priority since he arrived on the Plains and has the Tigers surging for the talented wide receiver.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire