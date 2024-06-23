In-state wide receiver Antonio Jordan commits to Arkansas football

FAYETTEVILLE — A reliable pipeline has provided another wide receiver to the Arkansas football team.

According to multiple recruiting outlets, Warren High School's Antonio Jordan committed to the Razorbacks Sunday. Former Arkansas wide receivers Treylon Burks, Jarius Wright and Greg Childs also came to Fayetteville by way of Warren.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Jordan is 123rd-ranked wide receiver in the country and the No. 783 player overall. He is a three-star prospect who ranks as the 8th-best player in the state of Arkansas.

Jordan chose the Razorbacks over Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina, but according to 247sports, the wide receiver never took a visit to any of the other contenders.

The wide receiver had a breakout year in 2023, hauling in 43 catches for 1,041 yards and 14 touchdowns as Warren went 15-1 and lost in the 4A state semifinals.

Jordan is the 14th commitment in the Hogs' 2025 class, which ranks 31st overall, and the eighth pledge of the month. He is just the third in-state prospect to commit to Arkansas in the current cycle.

