Which state in the U.S. enjoys donuts the most?

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

National Donut Day by state

Donuts: You can’t go wrong. Everyone has a favorite choice from the classic glaze to a creme-filled special. But the love of the time-honored pastry is different across the United States–where is the most popular?

According to Google Trends, here’s where donuts are most enjoyed throughout the country:

51. Montana

Google Trends rating: 16

50. Wyoming

Google Trends rating: 18

49. Alaska

Google Trends rating: 19

48. South Dakota

Google Trends rating: 20

47. Idaho

Google Trends rating: 20

46. Utah

Google Trends rating: 25

45. North Dakota

Google Trends rating: 25

44. Mississippi

Google Trends rating: 26

43. Hawaii

Google Trends rating: 26

42. Washington

Google Trends rating: 27

41. Michigan

Google Trends rating: 27

40. Minnesota

Google Trends rating: 28

39. Wisconsin

Google Trends rating: 28

38. Washington D.C.

Google Trends rating: 29

37. Iowa

Google Trends rating: 30

36. Arkansas

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Google Trends rating: 31

35. California

Google Trends rating: 31

34. Alabama

Google Trends rating: 32

33. Colorado

Google Trends rating: 34

32. West Virginia

Google Trends rating: 34

31. New Mexico

Google Trends rating: 34

30. Kentucky

Google Trends rating: 35

29. Texas

Google Trends rating: 35

28. Nevada

Google Trends rating: 35

27. Kansas

Google Trends rating: 36

26. Missouri

Google Trends rating: 36

25. Oklahoma

Google Trends rating: 37

24. Oregon

23. South Carolina

Google Trends rating: 37

22. Louisiana

Google Trends rating: 38

21. Nebraska

Google Trends rating: 38

20. Tennessee

Google Trends rating: 39

19. North Carolina

Google Trends rating: 42

18. Georgia

Google Trends rating: 42

17. Virginia

Google Trends rating: 43

16. Indiana

Google Trends rating: 43

15. Arizona

Google Trends rating: 44

14. Ohio

Google Trends rating: 46

13. New York

Google Trends rating: 46

12. Vermont

Google Trends rating: 50

11. Maryland

Google Trends rating: 51

10. Florida

Google Trends rating: 53

9. Illinois

Google Trends rating: 56

8. New Jersey

Google Trends rating: 56

7. Pennsylvania

Google Trends rating: 56

6. Delaware

Google Trends rating: 58

5. Connecticut

Google Trends rating: 71

4. Maine

Google Trends rating: 72

3. New Hampshire

Google Trends rating: 77

2. Massachusettes

Google Trends rating: 82

1. Rhode Island

Google Trends rating: 100

