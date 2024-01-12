Which state in the U.S. enjoys donuts the most?
National Donut Day by state
Donuts: You can’t go wrong. Everyone has a favorite choice from the classic glaze to a creme-filled special. But the love of the time-honored pastry is different across the United States–where is the most popular?
According to Google Trends, here’s where donuts are most enjoyed throughout the country:
51. Montana
Google Trends rating: 16
50. Wyoming
Google Trends rating: 18
49. Alaska
Google Trends rating: 19
48. South Dakota
Google Trends rating: 20
47. Idaho
Google Trends rating: 20
46. Utah
Google Trends rating: 25
45. North Dakota
Google Trends rating: 25
44. Mississippi
Google Trends rating: 26
43. Hawaii
Google Trends rating: 26
42. Washington
Google Trends rating: 27
41. Michigan
Google Trends rating: 27
40. Minnesota
Google Trends rating: 28
39. Wisconsin
Google Trends rating: 28
38. Washington D.C.
Google Trends rating: 29
37. Iowa
Google Trends rating: 30
36. Arkansas
Google Trends rating: 31
35. California
Google Trends rating: 31
34. Alabama
Google Trends rating: 32
33. Colorado
Google Trends rating: 34
32. West Virginia
Google Trends rating: 34
31. New Mexico
Google Trends rating: 34
30. Kentucky
Google Trends rating: 35
29. Texas
Google Trends rating: 35
28. Nevada
Google Trends rating: 35
27. Kansas
Google Trends rating: 36
26. Missouri
Google Trends rating: 36
25. Oklahoma
Google Trends rating: 37
24. Oregon
23. South Carolina
Google Trends rating: 37
22. Louisiana
Google Trends rating: 38
21. Nebraska
Google Trends rating: 38
20. Tennessee
Google Trends rating: 39
19. North Carolina
Google Trends rating: 42
18. Georgia
Google Trends rating: 42
17. Virginia
Google Trends rating: 43
16. Indiana
Google Trends rating: 43
15. Arizona
Google Trends rating: 44
14. Ohio
Google Trends rating: 46
13. New York
Google Trends rating: 46
12. Vermont
Google Trends rating: 50
11. Maryland
Google Trends rating: 51
10. Florida
Google Trends rating: 53
9. Illinois
Google Trends rating: 56
8. New Jersey
Google Trends rating: 56
7. Pennsylvania
Google Trends rating: 56
6. Delaware
Google Trends rating: 58
5. Connecticut
Google Trends rating: 71
4. Maine
Google Trends rating: 72
3. New Hampshire
Google Trends rating: 77
2. Massachusettes
Google Trends rating: 82
1. Rhode Island
Google Trends rating: 100