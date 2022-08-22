State of the Union: 2022 Big Ten West football players, games and predictions to watch

We have made it, Iowa fans. College football season is finally upon us. This weekend we will get our first full slate (yes, I know the teams playing; they still get me juiced up) of football from noon until midnight. It isn’t a Big Ten game, but something about Vanderbilt playing at Hawaii with a 9:30 p.m. CST kickoff encapsulates college football. There is no chance this game goes normal. Weird stuff is happening here.

The games this upcoming Saturday, Aug. 27 are “Week 0” and we will see three Big Ten West teams in action. The day gets going with a conference matchup of Northwestern and Nebraska kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, at 11:30 a.m. CST. The Illinois Fighting Illini follow it up by hosting the Wyoming Cowboys at 2 p.m. CST.

With college football and the Big Ten West getting underway, it feels right for a State of the Union. This will be a bite-sized glance at each team in the West including a few names to watch and why, what this team’s biggest question mark may be, a game that could ultimately become the most important one on the calendar, and a quick prediction on each team’s record.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Names to watch: Jestin Jacobs, LB; Keagan Johnson, WR; Lukas Van Ness, DE

I want to stamp a prediction: Jestin Jacobs will have his breakout year this season. His athleticism and ability is ready to explode and put him on the map. Johnson is Iowa’s No. 1 receiver and gives them the ability to stretch a defense. He can change games. Van Ness appears to be the next Iowa defensive lineman ready to wreak havoc. Double digit sacks are entirely in play here.

Biggest question mark: What does the new offense look like?

It is repeating itself like a broken record. I could have said that it may be how they improve, but I think a more telling thing to view will be how different it looks. The need for improvement is obvious, but I think a new scheme may be just as important to offensive success for the Hawkeyes.

Story continues

Most important game: Iowa vs. Wisconsin, Nov. 12

In my mind, this is the most important game in the entire Big Ten West. I view it as a pseudo-West championship game. I don’t see another outcome aside from the winner of this game going to Indianapolis.

Prediction: 10-2

As a staff, we discussed the Hawkeyes’ season and I am sticking true to what I said then and will say it again now. I think Iowa surprises people in one of those years where they sneak up on people. Will it be enough to capture the West? They give themselves a chance.

Wisconsin Badgers

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Names to watch: Braelon Allen, RB; Nick Herbig, LB; Jack Nelson, OT

Braelon Allen has a claim to the best running back in the Big Ten and the entire country. The true freshman rushed for over 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. He will get touches. Herbig is a linebacker, but collected nine sacks last season. His ability to pressure quarterbacks will be key. Nelson is coming off of being an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten team last year and will be a key cog to protecting the quarterback’s blindside.

Biggest question mark: Can Graham Mertz avoid turnovers?

The Badgers’ offensive success really sits here. Mertz completed only 59% of his passes last year and his interceptions outnumbered his touchdowns 11 to 10. He also fumbled six times and lost four of them. With their ground game, he doesn’t need to win games, but Mertz needs to improve his turnover issues to keep the offense on the field.

Most important game: Wisconsin at Iowa, Nov. 12

This is the same reason listed above for the Hawkeyes. These two teams will compete for the West and the fact that this game is so late in the season is going to add another layer to this. Don’t be shocked to see this flexed into primetime.

Prediction: 9-3

Wisconsin is going to be right there in the conversation for the Big Ten West. They draw tough road trips to Ohio State, Michigan State, and Iowa which pit the Badgers against hostile Big Ten crowds.

Purdue Boilermakers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Names to watch: Aidan O’Connell, QB; Payne Durham, TE; Jalen Graham, LB

O’Connell has the ability to hang up 300-plus yards on any defense when he gets it going. I fully expect that to continue once again. Durham is a candidate to lead the receiving game for the Boilermakers. With 45 receptions last year, he has a connection with O’Connell and may prove to be reliable. Graham could be a key cog in the defensive success. Should Purdue limit opponents’ offensive success, they may take the next step.

Biggest question mark: Who does Aidan O’Connell rely on in the passing game?

Aidan O’Connell has proven he can sling it. He is possibly the best quarterback in the Big Ten West. In the past he relied on David Bell prior to his NFL departure. Does O’Connell find a spark in either of the Iowa transfers, Charlie Jones or Tyrone Tracy?

Most important game: Purdue at Minnesota, Oct. 1

This is only week five, but it could be a defining game. Purdue could go into Minnesota and win, setting up a stretch run. But, a loss here and the Boilermakers run into a stretch of at Maryland, hosting Nebraska, at Wisconsin, and hosting Iowa before any reprieve.

Prediction: 8-4

Purdue has seemingly turned a corner and rather than being a team that upsets someone, I think they are at the point of becoming a contender in the West year after year. They are just shy of it right now, but the Boilermakers have a year of “beating teams they should” that continues to build.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Names to watch: Tanner Morgan, QB; Mohamed Ibrahim, RB; John Schmitz, C

Tanner Morgan is back and he is looking to take Minnesota to the next level in his last chance. P.J. Fleck will trust his veteran signal caller. Mohamed Ibrahim is every bit a 1,000-plus yard rusher. Coming back healthy after an Achilles injury last year in their first game will have the back ready to run wild. John Schmitz is on multiple watch lists for best center and offensive lineman in the country. Paired with Morgan, these two can diagnose defenses effectively before the snap.

Biggest question mark: Can P.J. Fleck knock off a top dog in the conference?

The Golden Gophers’ success really comes down to knocking off a big team in the conference to stake their claim. They have lost seven straight to Iowa and Wisconsin has won 16 of the last 18. At some point, Fleck has to beat these teams to climb the ladder any further.

Most important game: Minnesota at Penn State, Oct. 22

I will say it: I have Penn State taking care of business here. But, this one is important for the Golden Gophers. Should they go into Happy Valley and pull off what I believe is an upset, they have a run of Rutgers, Northwestern, and Nebraska where they can make some noise.

Prediction: 7-5

I am not as high on Minnesota as some others may be. I know Tanner Morgan is talented and the offense will let it all hang out there, but looking at the Golden Gophers’ schedule, road games against Michigan State, Penn State, and Wisconsin leave little room for error.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File

Names to watch: Casey Thompson, QB; Luke Reimer, LB; Quinton Newsome, CB

Thompson has been confirmed as the starter and brings in experience. The transfer from Texas has big game experience and Nebraska’s offense will rely on him. Reimer is a returning starter on defense and Nebraska is bullish on a potential All-Conference season from him. Nebraska lost secondary experience this offseason but Newsome brings some of that. With an offense not pegged to light up the scoreboard, a strong defensive output is crucial.

Biggest question mark: How long does Scott Frost last?

Nebraska can only take the heat so long in the Scott Frost saga. It isn’t working and it is okay to say that. They tried and some relationships are meant to be a one-time thing. Nebraska will inevitably be on the head coaching market next offseason.

Most important game: Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Aug. 27

Make no mistake about it, the first game for Nebraska means absolutely everything. The noise around this program is deafening and Scott Frost is on a seat hotter than the sun. Lose this one and things could get really ugly for the Cornhuskers.

Prediction: 6-6

Nebraska won’t have the unfortunate luck it did last year in the 3-9 campaign and they will get into a bowl game this year, but I believe that bowl game will be led by an interim head coach as it doesn’t cut it for the Cornhuskers. I wish I could say they’d do better, but they finish with a lineup of Minnesota, at Michigan, Wisconsin, and at Iowa.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Names to watch: Chase Brown, RB; Brian Hightower, WR; Tommy DeVito, QB

Brown was a 1,000-plus yard rusher in 2021. He is going to be the workhorse again this season. Look for a big year from the back, potentially even All-Conference recognition. Hightower has bounced around a bit and took a redshirt year last year, but Bret Bielema has been outspoken and believes the 6-foot-3, big-bodied receiver can provide another layer on offense. DeVito is a transfer from Syracuse who will need to rekindle his 2019 success as Illinois severely needs an upgrade at the quarterback position.

Biggest question mark: Can they steal a bowl berth?

The Illini getting to six wins would be a resounding success from their fanbase. They have a path to six wins with a few early season favorable matchups, but Illinois needs to pull off one or two shockers to get to bowl eligibility.

Most important game: Iowa at Illinois, Oct. 8

The Illini get very fortunate with how this game has fallen for them. Recently, Iowa has dominated this matchup. This season, Iowa travels to Illinois in between matchups of hosting Michigan and traveling to Ohio State. This sets up as a classic trap game and one the Illini could steal.

Prediction: 5-7

I don’t know what it is, but there is something quietly changing in Champaign. The Illini are establishing a hard-nosed mentality and I think they have another year that, while it doesn’t result in a bowl game, is a success when looked upon. They are going to knock off someone they aren’t supposed to. They catch Iowa, Minnesota, and Michigan State at home… just be wary.

Northwestern Wildcats

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Names to watch: Peter Skorosnki, LT; Ryan Hilinski, QB; Bryce Gallagher, LB

Skoronski may be the best offensive lineman in football this upcoming season. If your NFL team needs a blindside protector for your quarterback, tune in to see Skoronski. Hilinski has went through three offensive coordinators in three years. This is his first chance to have the same one consecutive years. Does he take a step forward? Gallagher contributed 89 tackles last season and will need to continue that on a defense needing help.

Biggest question mark: Can the defense improve?

In 2021, Northwestern gave up 29 points per game, 213 rushing yards per game, and had just 19 sacks. These numbers have to improve for any sort of success as the offense is still finding their identity to improve on 16 points per game. The defense must improve to give Northwestern a fighter’s chance.

Most important game: Ohio State at Northwestern, Nov. 5

Should Northwestern want to be frisky and make a little noise in an otherwise dull year, this is their best shot. The Buckeyes are a favorite to win the entire Big Ten and even the College Football Playoff. I can already tell you it is going to be 42 degrees, misting, and the Wildcats will have the grass longer than the PGA tour rough for this one. Let’s get wild!

Prediction: 3-9

I really like Pat Fitzgerald. I think he is a phenomenal coach that often gets much more out of players than is expected. That said, you can only do so much. Northwestern is a bit stuck in mud and I think we see another down year before a turnaround.

[listicle id=8087]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire