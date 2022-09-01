State of the Trojans: USC overview before the season begins vs Rice

We all live busy lives, so while we at Trojans Wire have been writing and saying a lot about USC football over the past several months, you might just be revving up for the season. You might have focused in the summer on a house remodeling project, or a long-planned vacation you finally chose to take after it was delayed by the pandemic in 2020 or 2021. You might have simply chosen to watch the Dodgers (a good move, given the season they’re having).

If you haven’t fully locked in and focused on USC football until now, welcome! The season is here, and it’s a great time to get an overview of the team and the season before Week 1.

USC diehards, those who have been closely following every practice and every press conference, know where this team is strong and weak, and where the most profound uncertainties lie. If you haven’t had time this summer to focus intensely on each and every plot point attached to the 2022 Trojans, this is the time to get caught up.

We visit Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football for a live show every Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. in Los Angeles. Here’s our latest show, addressing the state of the USC program and touching on aspects of both the Rice game and the 2022 season as a whole.

Subscribe to, like, and share Mark Rogers’ USC channel at The Voice of College Football:

List

Jon Wilner predicts every USC football game this season

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire