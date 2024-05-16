State Track preview: Multiple teams, athletes set to battle for titles

May 15—OSKALOOSA — Another year, another jam packed week at the Blue Oval in Des Moines for area athletes at the State Track and Field Meet.

The Pella boys are the defending 3A champions and will try to continue to build their dynasty while searching for their third title in four years.

Hanson King is coming off a sweep of the throws at the Drake Relays and should score of big points there with the potential to take both state titles in the Shot Put and Discus as well to finish off his high school career. Canaan Dunham could potentially do the same in the distance races with the defending 3A cross country champion likely to be the favorite in the 1600 and 3200 with Nathan Vander Waal potentially scoring points with him in both races.

The Dutch also have handful of events that will be borderline on getting points that could prove to be the difference in the team race.

The Pella girls were third last year in their team race and could certainly make some noise again. Like Canaan Dunham, expect Marissa Ferebee to compete for titles in the 1500 and 3200 with Ruth Dunham looking to add points in both races as well. A couple of distance relays also should get chances to net points for the Lady Dutch.

The Pella Christian girls are led by a very good sprinters group that could leave with multiple state titles that could also help them shoot up the team standings after taking fifth last year. The girls earned seven auto bids this year with five of those bids being the fastest times among 2A competition at the state qualifiers.

Rachel Kacmarynski (100), Meredith Van Wyk (200) and Bailey Vos (400) will all have good chances to win individual state titles while also helping their relays (4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and Sprint Medley) also all compete for potential titles.

On the boys side, Trevor Veenstra is coming off a pair of top three finishes in the throws at last year's state meet and will be fighting for state titles again this year. Sawyer Meinders was the other Eagle boy to earn a state bid and will race in the 3200.

Oskaloosa ended up with seven bids all on the girls side for state. Ryleigh Wilken will be in the mix in the High Jump. She cleared 5-foot-4 earlier this year and with only two girls getting to 5-foot-6 in the qualifiers, she could battle for a state title if she clears it again. Tierney Carter earned two auto individual bids in the 400 and 800 and with rested legs she could very well earn medals in both races. She is also set to anchor Osky's 4x400.

The State Track and Field Meet is from May 16-18 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

State track and field area athletes schedule

Thursday, May 16

Girls (3A) Shuttle Hurdle Prelims (9:20 a.m.): 18. Oskaloosa (Heat 6/6)

Girls (3A) 3000 Finals (9:55 a.m.): 3. Marissa Ferebee (Pella), 7. Ruth Dunham (Pella)

Boys (2A) 3200 Finals (10:10 a.m.): 13. Sawyer Meinders (Pella Christian)

Boys (3A) 3200 Finals (10:25 a.m.): 1. Canaan Dunham (Pella), 6. Nathan Vander Waal (Pella)

Girls (2A) 200 Prelims (10:40 a.m.): 1. Meredith Van Wyk (Pella Christian, Heat 1/3)

Girls (3A) 200 Prelims (10:50 a.m.): 17. Mara Schiebout (Pella, Heat 2/3)

Girls (3A) High Jump Finals (11:30 a.m.): 6. Ryleigh Wilken (Oskaloosa)

Boys (2A) Shot Put Finals (11:30 a.m.): 2. Trevor Veenstra (Pella Christian, Flight 2/2)

Boys (3A) Discus Finals (11:30 a.m.): 2. Hanson King (Pella, Flight 2/2)

Girls (3A) 4x800 Finals (11:45 a.m.): 6. Pella (Section 2/2)

Boys (3A) 4x800 Finals (12:30 p.m.): 12 Pella (Section 2/2)

Girls (2A) 100 Prelims (12:50 p.m.): 1. Rachel Kacmarynski (Pella Christian, Heat 1/3)

Girls (2A) 400 Finals (1:20 p.m.): 2. Bailey Vos (Pella Christian, Section 3/3)

Girls (3A) 400 Finals (1:30 p.m.): 20. Macy Schroeder (Pella, Section 1/3), 13. Lizzie Neumann (Pella, Section 2/3), 5. Tierney Carter (Oskaloosa, Section 3/3)

Boys (3A) 400 Finals (1:50 p.m.): 10. Harrison Mullens (Pella, Section 2/3)

Boys (3A) Shuttle Hurdle Prelims (2:20 p.m.): 15. Pella (Heat 3/6)

Friday, May 17

Girls (3A) Shot Put Finals (9 a.m.): 11. Katie Scheckel (Pella, Flight 2/2)

Boys (3A) Long Jump Finals (9 a.m.): 17. Owen Kettler (Pella, Flight 1/2), 20. Bailey Shetterly (Pella, Flight 2/2)

Girls (3A) Distance Medley Finals (9:20 a.m.): 5. Pella (Section 3/3)

Boys (3A) Distance Medley Finals (10 a.m.): 12. Pella (Section 2/3)

Girls (3A) 100 Hurdles Prelims (10:30 a.m.): 18. Hannah Quang (Oskaloosa, Heat 1/3)

Girls (2A) 4x200 Finals (11 a.m.): 1. Pella Christian (Section 3/3)

Girls (3A) 4x200 Finals (11:15 a.m.): 19. Pella (Section 1/3)

Boys (2A) Discus Finals (11:30 a.m.): 5. Trevor Veenstra (Pella Christian, Flight 2/2)

Boys (3A) Shot Put Finals (11:30 a.m.): 1. Hanson King (Pella, Flight 2/2)

Girls (3A) 400 Hurdles Finals (12:10 p.m.): 21. Evelyn Adam (Oskaloosa, Section 1/3), 15. Emmalee Wells-Stout (Oskaloosa, Section 2/3)

Boys (3A) 400 Hurdles Finals (12:30 p.m.): 23. Cor Huyser (Pella, Section 1/3)

Girls (2A) 4x100 Prelims (12:40 p.m.): 12. Pella Christian (Heat 1/3)

Girls (2A) 4x400 Prelims (1:20 p.m.): 1. Pella Christian (Heat 1/3)

Girls (3A) 4x400 Prelims (1:40 p.m.): 14. Pella (Heat 2/3), 22. Oskaloosa (Heat 3/3)

Boys (3A) 4x400 Prelims (2:25 p.m.): 10. Pella (Heat 3/3)

Saturday, May 18

Girls (2A) Sprint Medley Finals (9:12 a.m.): 1. Pella Christian (Section 3/3)

Girls (3A) Sprint Medley Finals (9:25 a.m.): 24. Pella (Section 1/3)

Girls (3A) 800 Finals (10:50 a.m.): 17. Raegan Snieder (Pella, Section 1/2), 12. Tierney Carter (Oskaloosa, Section 2/2)

Boys (3A) 800 Finals (11:30 a.m.): 22. Mason Gaulke (Pella, Section 1/2)

Girls (3A) Shuttle Hurdle Finals (if qualify) (11:50 a.m.): Oskaloosa

Boys (3A) Shuttle Hurdle Finals (if qualify) (12:15 p.m.): Pella

Girls (2A) 100 Finals (if qualify) (12:45 p.m.): Rachel Kacmarynski (Pella Christian)

Girls (3A) 100 Hurdles Finals (if qualify) (1:05 p.m.): Hannah Quang (Oskaloosa)

Girls (2A) 200 Finals (if qualify) (1:55 p.m.): Meredith Van Wyk (Pella Christian)

Girls (3A) 200 Finals (if qualify) (1:55 p.m.): Mara Schiebout (Pella)

Girls (3A) 1500 Finals (2:30 p.m.): 1. Marissa Ferebee (Pella), 12. Ruth Dunham (Pella)

Boys (3A) 1600 Finals (3 p.m.): 1. Canaan Dunham (Pella), 6. Nathan Vander Waal (Pella)

Girls (2A) 4x100 Finals (if qualify) (3:25 p.m.): Pella Christian

Girls (2A) 4x400 Finals (if qualify) (3:55 p.m.): Pella Christian

Girls (3A) 4x400 Finals (if qualify) (3:55 p.m.): Pella, Oskaloosa

Boys (3A) 4x400 Finals (if qualify) (4:20 p.m.): Pella

