State track: Monarch and Niwot rake in titles on Day One

May 16—LAKEWOOD — As he geared up for his attempt at 16 feet, 9 inches at the Class 5A state championships at JeffCo Stadium on Thursday morning, Monarch senior Tyler Rowan led the crowd around the pole vault pit in a slow clap.

He leaned back, sprinted forward and cleared the bar with ease, to loud cheers from the spectators around him. He hopped right up to salute those that helped him reach a new height — and a second consecutive state title — on his way out of high school.

His entire spring had circulated around pushing boundaries.

"I came into it after kind of a rough indoor season, but I knew that indoor season is a prequel for outdoor season," Rowan said. "In indoor season, my run was off. I wasn't very consistent with what poles I was hitting. The technique was bad."

Once he reconnected with his outdoor coach, Mike Tully, everything started to click again. Rowan hit his previous personal best at the Boulder County Championships with a 16-6 bar, then put on a show again in front of the state's biggest crowd.

Tully represented the United States twice in the Olympics and won silver in the 1984 Games. Now, his expertise is inspiring the next generation. Rowan heads to Duke in the fall.

"I would not be where I am without Mike. Not even close," Rowan said. "There's nothing else to it other than he's a genius. He's the best coach in the world. He knows exactly what to say, when to say (it), his coaching style, everything about it. He's the reason I'm jumping as high as I am."

Speeding straight to the top

Every time a Niwot runner takes to the track, it's usually a safe bet that he or she is the favorite to win the whole thing.

The Cougars' 4×800-meter boys relay team dotted that exclamation point by not only winning its race on Thursday morning, but also taking home a 4A state meet record. It led a cabal of three teams — along with Thompson Valley and Coronado — who all beat that previous best mark set in 2019 by Durango.

Niwot, the new owner of the relay mark, clocked in at 7 minutes, 43.92 seconds — 3 1/2 seconds before TVHS. The dream team of Quinn Sullivan, Cole Mazurana, Gavin Engtrakul and Rocco Culpepper, as it turned out, was drawn up just before the state meet.

"Us four had never run the 4×800 together before, but I think the strategy was just going in was work hard for your teammates and just go kill it," Engtrakul said. "I feel like we all went in with the mindset that we could do it. It was great to see the time up (on the scoreboard). I think all of us might even be a little disappointed, because we were going for the state record in general."

All four boys will be returning next year, officially putting the rest of the 4A on notice.

Passing the torch

Like their male counterparts, Niwot's girls have been a dominating force every time they enter JeffCo Stadium — even more so. The Cougar ladies, this weekend, will be vying for their fifth straight team crown.

The 4×800 relay, just a few minutes before the boys, left the rest of the competition in the dust with a finishing time of 9:07.21. Grand Junction Central crossed the finish line second at 9:35.66.

Seniors Olivia Alessandrini and Mia Prok and sophomores Anna Prok and Addison Ritzenhein took it home. In passing the baton to their younger counterparts, Alessandrini and Mia Prok symbolically handed them the reins of the team.

"It's so special — two sophomores, two seniors," Mia said. "We're all close. We're all best friends. I feel like this was even more special since this was our last relay together. I just couldn't dream to be a part of something this special. Not only are we teammates, but we're best friends, and I think that's what facilitates our ability to do so well. It's how close we all are. It's just the best team I've ever been on and it's going to be hard to beat for sure."

Their race strategy, she said, boiled down to a strong 100 meters right out of the gate, followed by a charge down the final 400. She'll be headed to Wake Forest next year to throw her hat into the ring with the Demon Deacons.

A legend of her own making

As Niwot junior Jade West launched the shot under the afternoon sun, "Philippians 4:13" emblazoned her arm. The verse, which reads, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," helped fuel her to a second straight title in the shot put, which she easily won with a distance of 43 feet, 4 inches.

Second-place Addison Bartlett, from Riverdale Ridge, trailed nearly 4 1/2 feet behind. It still didn't match West's best-ever performance of 44-5.25, which she achieved just five days earlier.

"My faith has become really important to me and that's what's carried me through my season. I think this verse, this moment is the right time," West said, with a golden cross hanging from her neck. "I put pressure on myself, I think, to just keep pushing myself to the limit. Just because I didn't throw my PR doesn't mean I'm not proud of myself."

In gaining the gold again, West completed two undefeated seasons in the pit for the Cougars.

She led a strong local field in the 4A shot put, with Frederick's Gabby Jima and Longmont's Ella Augustaitus joining her in the finals. Jima placed third with a throw of 37 feet even, followed by Augustaitus at fourth (34-10).

"I think that this is a big league and there's a lot of competition," West said. "It means a lot that we all got this far and we get to podium together."

Missed it by that much

Longmont senior Ella Pears burst onto the 4A triple jump scene in 2023, winning the event at the state meet with a leap of 37 — 3.5. A year and nine inches later, she found herself just one spot down from the peak of the podium.

The competition boiled down to fractions of an inch. Pueblo West's Bradie Menegatti flew all the way to the front with a 38-0.75, and Pears landed her best jump at 38-0.5. Three years ago, that feat would have been unimaginable to her.

"I was just starting out as a hobby and just not expecting anything out of it," Pears explained. "I'm really proud of what I've been able to do and the mark I've been able to leave at my school. My first two years, I just did it because it was fun. I just did it to hang out with my friends and stuff, and it ended up being great.

"Last year, when I kind of started hitting those big numbers, I was like, 'OK, wow. I could actually do something great with this.' I started hearing from a lot of coaches, and that's when I was kind of like, 'OK, I'm going to take this seriously and really try at it."

After she locked in, she was nearly unstoppable. Now, she'll prepare to take flight at Air Force Academy.