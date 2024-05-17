State track meet opens Friday
May 16—With the WVSSAC track and field meet starting Friday, several area athletes have posted top 10 performances in their events:
Class AAA Boys
100: Dom Collins, Princeton (first, 10.66); Gabriel Kidd, Woodrow Wilson (fifth, 10.94); Daniel Walling, Woodrow Wilson (eighth, 11.04); Conlan Brooks, Oak Hill (ninth, 11.05); Christian Stewart, Woodrow Wilson (tenth, 11.08);
200: Collins (second, 22.31); Brooks (fifth, 22.64); Walling (ninth, 22.77);
400: Brooks (third, 50.72); Nolan Brooks, Oak Hill (tied sixth, 50.96);
110 hurdles: Ryan Muktar, Woodrow Wilson (third, 14.97); Nelson Staples, Woodrow Wilson (fourth, 15.22);
300 hurdles: Staples (ninth, 41.34);
4x100: Woodrow Wilson (Tristan Camarillo, Gabriel Kidd, Daniel Walling, Christian Stewart), fourth, 43.09; Princeton (Marquel Lowe, A'Marivion Howard, Brad Mossor, Dom Collins), sixth, 43.64;
4x200: Woodrow Wilson (Gabriel Kidd, Konnor Ray, Daniel Walling, Elijah Waller), second, 1:30.71; Princeton (Marquel Lowe, Jaden Helmandollar, Brad Mossor, Dominick Collins), fifth, 1:31.34;
Shuttle hurdles: Woodrow Wilson (Nelson Staples, Ryan Muktar, Elijah Waller, Jasiah Miller), seventh, 59.72;
High jump: Muktar, 7-1;
Class AAA Girls
100: Ama Ackon-Annan, Woodrow Wilson (tied third, 12.41);
200: Ackon-Annan (second, 25.75);
400: Annie Whited, Greenbrier East (third, 58.55); Noelle McClintic, Greenbrier East (59.87);
800: Neena McClintic, Greenbrier East (first, 2:17.15);
1600: Ne. McClintic (seventh, 5:10.73);
3200: Ne. McClintic (tenth, 11:21.86);
300 hurdles: Vai Simmons, Woodrow Wilson (third, 46.93);
4x100: Woodrow Wilson (Kyndall Ince, Ama Ackon-Annan, Salia Harris, Somalia Nelson), fourth, 49.78;
4x200: Woodrow Wilson (Kyndall Ince, Salia Harris, Ama Ackon-Annan, Vai Simmons), 1:44.75; Greenbrier East (Noelle McClintic, Annie Whited, Megan Canterbury, Kiana McClung), eighth, 1:48.84;
4x400: Greenbrier East (Neena McClintic, Kiana McClung, Annie Whited, Noelle McClintic), second, 4:12.65;
High jump: Somalia Nelson, Woodrow Wilson (fourth, 5-3);
Long jump: Simmons (sixth, 17-1.5);
Discus: Leiloni Manns, Woodrow Wilson (120-2)
Class AA Boys
100: Zhamir Bushnell, Bluefield (tied fourth, 11.29);
200: Josiah Campbell, Bluefield (tenth, 23.41);
400: Nate Cook, PikeView (ninth, 52.51); Hank Marson, Bluefield (tenth, 52.59);
800: Marson (tenth, 2:05.64);
110 hurdles: Christian Linksweiler, Independence (third, 15.76); Milton Byard, Bluefield (ninth, 15.97);
300 hurdles: Cook (41.67); Jack Billeter, Shady Spring (tenth, 42.54);
4x100: Bluefield (Zhamir Bushnell, Gerrard Wade, Sencere Fields, Amir Hairston), seventh, 45.09;
4x200: Bluefield (Josiah Campbell, Hank Marson, Sencere Fields, Zhamir Bushnell), sixth, 1:34.17;
4x800: PikeView (Matt Murphy, Efren Martinez, Michael O'Sullivan, Tyler Huffman), fifth, 8:49.63;
Shuttle hurdles: Independence (Brady Rose, Taylor Dove, Kaden Bradbury, Christian Linksweiler), fifth, 1:02.03; PikeView (Nate Cook, Michael O'Sullivan, Kameron Taylor, Caleb Christian), sixth, 1:02.43;
High jump: Isaiah Miner, Nicholas County (second, 6-2); Cook (fourth, 6-1);
Long jump: Gerrard Wade, Bluefield (first, 21-10.5); Miner (second, 20-11.75); Jaden Taylor, PikeView (fourth, 20-7);
Shot put: Gabe Knoblet, Shady Spring (sixth, 46-6);
Discus: Knoblet (tenth, 137-10);
Class AA Girls
100: Iyana Patton, Bluefield (second, 12.75); Cara Brown, Bluefield (sixth, 13.11);
200: Patton (fifth, 26.96); Brown (ninth, 27.25);
400: n/a;
100 hurdles: Lilian Hatfield, Shady Spring (second, 16.48); Lillian Honaker, Independence (fifth, 16.63); Kylie Wahl, Shady Spring (16.85);
300 hurdles: Ella Biggs, PikeView (ninth, 50.90);
4x100: Bluefield (Queen-Asia Padgett, Iyana Patton, Arionna Dowell, Cara Brown), sixth, 52.76;
4x200: Bluefield (Queen-Asia Padgett, Iyana Patton, Cara Brown, Arionna Dowell), third, 1:49.89;
4x800: Shady Spring (Gwynn McGinnis, Abigail Szuch, Kaydan Mooney, Bre Crouse), eighth, 10:53.34;
Shuttle hurdles: Shady Spring (Kylie Wahl, Rachel Mann, Allison Betkijian, Lilian Hatfield), fourth, 1:09.18; Independence (Kenzi Taylor, Kate Honaker, Sydni Weis, Lillian Honaker), fifth, 1:09.73;
High jump: Adriene Truman, Nicholas County (first, 5-4.25); Hatfield (tied fifth, 5-0);
Long jump: Truman (fourth, 16-4.75); Riley Brewer, Westside (sixth, 15-8); Hatfield (seventh, 15-7.75); Reece Keffer, Shady Spring (eighth, 15-7.5);
Shot put: Reagan Mann, Shady Spring (ninth, 33-6);
Discus: Bella Green, Independence (fourth, 115-6);
Class A Boys
400: William Jackson, James Monroe (tenth, 52.22);
110 hurdles: Isaac Agee, Greenbrier West (first, 14.87); Colton Dunbar, Greenbrier West (fifth, 15.92);
300 hurdles: Isaac Cutlip, Webster County (fifth, 41.74); Agee (second, 41.91); Caleb Williams; Richwood (seventh, 42.83);
4x400: James Monroe (Wyatt Lilly, Elijah Houchins, Conner Dillon, William Jackson), ninth, 3:45.03;
Shuttle hurdles: Greenbrier West (Randy Keener, Colton Dunbar, Benjamin McDaniel, Isaac Agee), first, 1:01.84; Webster County (Eli Amos, Isaac Cutlip, Bryson Lee, Josh Simons), seventh, 1:04.99; Pocahontas County (Dillon Dunz, Trenton Brock, Willie O'Ganian, Carter Vandevender), ninth, 1:05.99;
High jump: Dunbar (tied sixth, 6-0);
Long jump: Agee (sixth, 20-8); Ian Crowder, Richwood (tenth, 20-1.5);
Class A Girls
200: Abby Persinger, Summers County (eighth, 27.88);
400: Abby Dixon, James Monroe (ninth, 1:03,13);
800: Dixon (sixth, 2:25.87)
4x200: James Monroe (Abby Dixon, Mya Dunlap, Skye Stone, Maija Kubes), ninth, 1:55.74;
4x400: James Monroe (Abby Dixon, Skye Stone, Aariah Starks, Zoe Long), tenth, 4:37.80;
Shuttle hurdles: James Monroe (Lydia Sauselin, Hannah Rhodes, Ally Miller, Emma Ballard), fifth, 1:12.54;
High jump: Carlee Dillard, Richwood (first, 5-4);
Discus: Chloe Cox, Richwood (third, 108-11).
The state meet will open Friday at 2 p.m. with the first of three sessions. Three more sessions will be held Saturday starting at 9 a.m.