State track and field: Minnewaska hurdler makes a good decision

Jun. 7—ST. MICHAEL — A big decision turned into an even bigger result for Minnewaska rising star Owen Meulebroeck.

Meulebroeck, who comes from a family that bleeds baseball, decided to turn away from the sport in the midst of his high-school career. He decided to go out for track and field the spring of his sophomore year.

In his second season of varsity track, Meulebroeck is a state champion.

The junior sprinted and leaped his way to a victory in the boys' 300-meter hurdles Friday at the Class A state finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

"It means a lot to me," Meulebroeck said. "I'm just really happy that it was a good choice to make. I'm just proud because it shows my hard work and determination to do well and I think it shows my coaches are pretty good, too."

Meulebroeck finished the 300 hurdles in a personal-record 39.86 seconds. He beat Legacy Christian Academy's Joren Rudzitis' 39.98, Osakis' Andrew Jones' 40.11 and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd's James Weber's 40.46.

Meulebroeck made tremendous strides from a season ago. His best time from 2023 was 43.77, good for an eighth-place finish at the Section 5A championships.

Meulebroeck won all but three races this season in the 300 hurdles. He was fourth at the Fargo Elite Meet on April 20, second at the Section 6A championships on May 30 and third in the Class A track and field preliminaries on Thursday."He's competitive and it helps that he's very athletic for his size," Lakers boys head coach Zach Traphagen said of Meulebroeck, who stands at 6-foot-3. "We're so excited for him. This is just the beginning for Owen.

"It couldn't have happened to a better kid."

Traphagen coached Meulebroeck in boys basketball this past winter. Meulebroeck is a three-sport athlete who also plays football.

"He listens, he's coachable, he believes in himself, he believes in his training," Traphagen said.

Although the decision to abandon baseball was a hard one for Meulebroeck to make, he said his family is supportive in everything he does.

"It was tough telling them I wanted to do track," Meulebroeck said. "Obviously, when I made the switch, everyone was happy because I was doing pretty good."

Meulebroeck also played a role in Minnewaska's 4x200 relay team that placed fifth.

Joined by Carter Meyer, Kaiden Harvey and Maeson Tank, Meulebroeck and company ran to a 1:31.43 finish. Caledonia/Spring Grove won the race in 1:29.28.

A steak dinner was on Jayda Kolstoe's mind during the best shot put toss of her Minnewaska track and field career.

That might be an atypical mindset for most competitors, but it worked wonders for Kolstoe.

Kolstoe's career throw, at a distance of 43 feet, 9.25 inches, won her the state title. She beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Aria Garrett's 40-9.50 and Kittson County Central's McKinley Folland's 38-11.50.

"If I think about stuff that is correlating to track, then I really tense up and I don't do good," Kolstoe said.

Kolstoe entered the state championships with a personal-record distance of 39-7.5. Her goal for the season was to have a toss go farther than 40 feet.

The sophomore surpassed that career-high on four of her six throws at the state meet. She had a 41-0.75 on her first throw, the 43-9.25 marker came on her second, had a 41-6.50 on her fifth and a 41.8.50 on her sixth.

Kolstoe was a dominant force in the shot put all season long. She won every shot put event that she competed in with the exception of the Litchfield Invitational, which was the first meet of the season on April 11.

"It just feels really good knowing that I can say I'm a state champ," Kolstoe said. "I'm just really happy."

After securing the first state title of his career Thursday, Litchfield's TJ Christensen still had more to give and did not disappoint.

Christensen, who entered as the event favorite, tossed the discus a whopping 182-6 to win the state boys' discus title. He beat Caledonia/Spring Grove's Jordan Tornstrom's 170-9 and Pelican Rapids' Justin Jacobson's 170-8. Montevideo's Francis O'Malley was fifth (160-5) and Central Minnesota Christian School's Nathan Wieberdink was sixth (157-11).

"It feels great," Christensen said. "I opened with a pretty good throw (173-5), which I knew that would put me in a good spot to potentially win it."

Christensen's winning toss came on his third throw. The senior is committed to South Dakota State University for track and field.

"I was pretty excited when I got that," Christensen said of his 182-6. "I'm still kind of speechless about it."

Six area individuals and two relay teams had finishes near the top in their respective events.

MACCRAY/Renville County West's girls' 4x400 relay team placed third (4:05.99) behind Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball (4:02.48) and River Valley (4:02.68). The quartet competing was Brielle Janssen, Ella Kienitz, Kori Bristle and Annie Bourne.

Brayson Boike, a junior for LQPV/D-B, placed third in the boys' long jump at 21-11.25. Crosby-Ironton's Jordan Mount won with a 23-2.25.

Litchfield's boys' 4x200 relay team (Jack McCann, Garrison Jackman, Ty Penk, Lukas Kuehl) finished fourth in 1:31.18. Caledonia/Spring Grove won at 1:29.28.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Kenlie Blom, Montevideo's Jacob Ochsendorf and LQPVD-B's James Weber all had fourth-place finishes. Blom ran the girls' 100 hurdles in 15.34, Ochsendorf completed the boys' 110 hurdles in 14.88 and Weber ran the boys' 300 hurdles in 40.46.

Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Amber Rosemeier and Litchfield's Grace Schmidt each placed fifth. Rosemeier finished the 400 dash in 58.64 and Schmidt's best throw in the shot put was 38-3.75.