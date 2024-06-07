State track and field: Mechura, Snider complete distance doubles

Robert Mechura and Eddie Snider completed rare doubles on Thursday.

Eight months after Mechura, a Roseville junior, won the Class 3A state cross country title and Snider, a Mounds Park Academy junior, won the Class A state cross country championship, both won the 3,200-meter state crowns at their respective track and field meets at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Mechura’s time of 9 minutes, 6.85 seconds was more than 12 seconds better than Chaska’s Nolan Sutter, who placed second.

Snider’s race was far closer. He won with a time of 9 minutes, 31.95 seconds — just five hundredths ahead of Cotter’s Erik Semling.

LEWIS TAKES TWO TITLES

Math and Science Academy’s McKaylen Lewis won the Class A girls long jump by nearly two feet with a leap of 19 feet, 9 inches, the best jump in Minnesota this season.

That was one of two titles she won Thursday, the other coming in the high jump, where she cleared 5 feet, 5 inches to win the event by two inches.

OTHER RESULTS

-Forest Lake sophomore Alexis Fahey smashed the competition in the Class 3A girls discus, winning the state title with a throw of 154 feet, 11 inches — more than 20 feet better than her nearest competition.

-St. Croix Prep’s Joseph Arens won the Class A boys pole vault at a height of 14 feet, 3 inches, which was also cleared by Montevideo’s Braden Nelson.

-Cora Clough of Brainerd won the Class 3A girls high jump as four jumpers — including Stillwater’s Anya Williams — cleared 5 feet, 4 inches.

– Shakopee sophomore Samantha Carr won the Class 3A girls long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 8.75 inches — 3.25 inches clear of Roseville’s Jayda Wilson, who placed second.

