State track and field Day 1 area how they fared
May 31—How News-Herald coverage area student-athletes fared on Day 1 of the state track and field meet in Dayton. Competitors are listed in alphabetical order by division.
BOYS
DIVISION I
Tyrell Cloud, Brush: Was fourth in 110 hurdles prelims with a 14.21 to advance. Was seven in 300 hurdles prelims with a 38.03 to advance.
Karl Dietz, Chardon: Was third in 400 prelims with a 47.80 to advance.
Nathan Gaspersic, Riverside: Was 18th in 400 prelims with a 50.30 and did not advance.
Lamonte Hamelin, Euclid: Was 13th in 100 prelims with an 11.12 and did not advance. Was 10th in 200 prelims with a 22.02 and did not advance.
Caleb Hewitt, Chardon: Was 16th in 100 prelims with an 11.16 and did not advance.
Ty Jackson, Mayfield: Was second in 110 hurdles prelims with a 14.17 to advance. Was fourth in 300 hurdles prelims with a 37.77 to advance.
Jaden Russell, Mentor: Was 15th in 300 hurdles prelims with a 39.91 and did not advance.
Brush 4×400: Was 18th in prelims with a 3:25.69 and did not advance.
Chardon 4×400: Was third in prelims with a 3:20.06 to advance.
Riverside 4×100: Was 15th in prelims with a 42.75 and did not advance.
Riverside 4×200: Was 17th in prelims with a 1:31.27 and did not advance.
South 4×400: Was 16th in prelims with a 3:23.80 and did not advance.
DIVISION II
Rob Bonchak, NDCL: Was second in 400 prelims with a 49.08 to advance.
Armani Chiappone, Perry: Placed 11th in high jump with a 6-2.
Brayden Green, Gilmour: Placed third in long jump with a 21-6 1/4.
Jack Kittle, Chagrin Falls: Was third in 400 prelims with a 49.27 to advance.
Chris Maloney, Benedictine: Was 12th in 200 prelims with a 22.38 and did not advance.
Keion Mayberry, Benedictine: Was ninth in 400 prelims with a 49.53 and did not advance.
Casey McInnerney, NDCL: Placed 16th in long jump with an 18-10 1/4.
Brayden Richards, Perry: Placed second in pole vault with a 16-2. Was fourth in 110 hurdles prelims with a 14.53 to advance. Was third in 300 hurdles prelims with a 38.23 to advance.
Gilmour 4×400: Was 12th in prelims with a 3:27.22 and did not advance.
NDCL 4×400: Was fourth in prelims with a 3:23.76 to advance.
Perry 4×100: Was eighth in prelims with a 43.19 to advance.
GIRLS
DIVISION I
Eve Clark, Euclid: Was 18th in 200 prelims with a 25.71 and did not advance.
Chardon 4×800: Placed 18th with a 9:46.58.
DIVISION II
Caramia Boland, Geneva: Placed 17th in long jump with a 16-0.
Kara Deister, West Geauga: Placed fifth in high jump with a 5-5. Was sixth in 100 hurdles prelims with a 15.44 to advance.
Claire Duricky, Lake Catholic: Was seventh in 100 hurdles prelims with a 15.37 to advance. Was fifth in 300 hurdles prelims with a 45.52 to advance.
Marlee Freeman, Perry: Placed 17th in pole vault with a 9-6.
Dakota Houston, Beachwood: Placed ninth in long jump with a 17-1 1/2. Was sixth in 100 prelims with a 12.48 to advance. Was second in 200 prelims with a 24.73.
Leila Metres, Hawken: Was fifth in 400 prelims with a 58.00 to advance. Was 14th in 200 prelims with a 25.66 and did not advance.
Mariyah Moore, Gilmour: Was 12th in 100 prelims with a 12.62 and did not advance. Was ninth in 200 prelims with a 25.25 and did not advance.
Alyssa Palmisano, Geneva: Placed eighth in shot put with a 39-6.
Bella Radomsky, Chagrin Falls: Was 10th in 400 prelims with a 58.42 and did not advance.
Madison Torbert, Beachwood: Placed 16th in shot put with a 35-5 3/4.
Addy Trefzger, Perry: Placed 11th in pole vault with a 10-6.
Gabrielle Turner, Hawken: Placed 13th in shot put with a 36-6 1/2.
Beachwood 4×100: Was 10th in prelims with a 49.59 and did not advance.
Beaumont 4×200: Was 12th in prelims with a 1:46.18 and did not advance.
Chagrin Falls 4×400: Was 15th in prelims with a 4:08.75 and did not advance.
Chagrin Falls 4×800: Placed eighth with a 9:38.27.
Gilmour 4×100: Was seventh in prelims with a 48.99 to advance.
Gilmour 4×200: Was second in prelims with a 1:41.85 to advance.
Gilmour 4×400: Was first in prelims with a 3:57.35 to advance.
Kirtland 4×800: Placed 14th with a 9:47.83.