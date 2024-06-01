State track and field Day 1 area how they fared

May 31—How News-Herald coverage area student-athletes fared on Day 1 of the state track and field meet in Dayton. Competitors are listed in alphabetical order by division.

BOYS

DIVISION I

Tyrell Cloud, Brush: Was fourth in 110 hurdles prelims with a 14.21 to advance. Was seven in 300 hurdles prelims with a 38.03 to advance.

Karl Dietz, Chardon: Was third in 400 prelims with a 47.80 to advance.

Nathan Gaspersic, Riverside: Was 18th in 400 prelims with a 50.30 and did not advance.

Lamonte Hamelin, Euclid: Was 13th in 100 prelims with an 11.12 and did not advance. Was 10th in 200 prelims with a 22.02 and did not advance.

Caleb Hewitt, Chardon: Was 16th in 100 prelims with an 11.16 and did not advance.

Ty Jackson, Mayfield: Was second in 110 hurdles prelims with a 14.17 to advance. Was fourth in 300 hurdles prelims with a 37.77 to advance.

Jaden Russell, Mentor: Was 15th in 300 hurdles prelims with a 39.91 and did not advance.

Brush 4×400: Was 18th in prelims with a 3:25.69 and did not advance.

Chardon 4×400: Was third in prelims with a 3:20.06 to advance.

Riverside 4×100: Was 15th in prelims with a 42.75 and did not advance.

Riverside 4×200: Was 17th in prelims with a 1:31.27 and did not advance.

South 4×400: Was 16th in prelims with a 3:23.80 and did not advance.

DIVISION II

Rob Bonchak, NDCL: Was second in 400 prelims with a 49.08 to advance.

Armani Chiappone, Perry: Placed 11th in high jump with a 6-2.

Brayden Green, Gilmour: Placed third in long jump with a 21-6 1/4.

Jack Kittle, Chagrin Falls: Was third in 400 prelims with a 49.27 to advance.

Chris Maloney, Benedictine: Was 12th in 200 prelims with a 22.38 and did not advance.

Keion Mayberry, Benedictine: Was ninth in 400 prelims with a 49.53 and did not advance.

Casey McInnerney, NDCL: Placed 16th in long jump with an 18-10 1/4.

Brayden Richards, Perry: Placed second in pole vault with a 16-2. Was fourth in 110 hurdles prelims with a 14.53 to advance. Was third in 300 hurdles prelims with a 38.23 to advance.

Gilmour 4×400: Was 12th in prelims with a 3:27.22 and did not advance.

NDCL 4×400: Was fourth in prelims with a 3:23.76 to advance.

Perry 4×100: Was eighth in prelims with a 43.19 to advance.

GIRLS

DIVISION I

Eve Clark, Euclid: Was 18th in 200 prelims with a 25.71 and did not advance.

Chardon 4×800: Placed 18th with a 9:46.58.

DIVISION II

Caramia Boland, Geneva: Placed 17th in long jump with a 16-0.

Kara Deister, West Geauga: Placed fifth in high jump with a 5-5. Was sixth in 100 hurdles prelims with a 15.44 to advance.

Claire Duricky, Lake Catholic: Was seventh in 100 hurdles prelims with a 15.37 to advance. Was fifth in 300 hurdles prelims with a 45.52 to advance.

Marlee Freeman, Perry: Placed 17th in pole vault with a 9-6.

Dakota Houston, Beachwood: Placed ninth in long jump with a 17-1 1/2. Was sixth in 100 prelims with a 12.48 to advance. Was second in 200 prelims with a 24.73.

Leila Metres, Hawken: Was fifth in 400 prelims with a 58.00 to advance. Was 14th in 200 prelims with a 25.66 and did not advance.

Mariyah Moore, Gilmour: Was 12th in 100 prelims with a 12.62 and did not advance. Was ninth in 200 prelims with a 25.25 and did not advance.

Alyssa Palmisano, Geneva: Placed eighth in shot put with a 39-6.

Bella Radomsky, Chagrin Falls: Was 10th in 400 prelims with a 58.42 and did not advance.

Madison Torbert, Beachwood: Placed 16th in shot put with a 35-5 3/4.

Addy Trefzger, Perry: Placed 11th in pole vault with a 10-6.

Gabrielle Turner, Hawken: Placed 13th in shot put with a 36-6 1/2.

Beachwood 4×100: Was 10th in prelims with a 49.59 and did not advance.

Beaumont 4×200: Was 12th in prelims with a 1:46.18 and did not advance.

Chagrin Falls 4×400: Was 15th in prelims with a 4:08.75 and did not advance.

Chagrin Falls 4×800: Placed eighth with a 9:38.27.

Gilmour 4×100: Was seventh in prelims with a 48.99 to advance.

Gilmour 4×200: Was second in prelims with a 1:41.85 to advance.

Gilmour 4×400: Was first in prelims with a 3:57.35 to advance.

Kirtland 4×800: Placed 14th with a 9:47.83.