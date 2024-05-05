STATE TRACK AND FIELD: Cold Springs conquers competition, wins back-to-back Class 2A titles; Edgeworth caps remarkable career with 4 golds

May 4—Cold Springs sent a clear-cut message to the rest of its Class 2A competition this weekend.

But just in case the huge crowd at this year's state track and field meet missed it, the Blue Map — destined for the small-school powerhouse's already stocked trophy case — should remove any and all doubt as to which program owned its classification.

Again.

The Eagles accumulated 94 points across the two-day event at Oliver Woodard Stadium to easily defeat the field — runner-up Reeltown finished well back with 60 points followed by Holly Pond with 58 — en route to its second straight state title and fourth overall.

Ethan Edgeworth dazzled in his final high school meet, sweeping the distance events and anchoring a fantastic 4x800-meter performance — Jayden Allred, Drew Dykes and Sage Nelson also contributed — to rack up four gold medals.

His incredible 4:03.96 mark in the 1,600-meter run is the fastest time ever recorded by an Alabama high school runner and presently ranks as a Top 50 all-time effort in the country. He also set a new Class 2A record in the 800-meter run with a 1:53.31.

Edgeworth didn't do it alone, though.

Nic Fallin claimed a pair of first-place finishes in the long jump and pole vault to go along with a bronze medal in the triple jump. Jayden Allred finished third in the 3,200-meter run as well to round out the podium performances by Cold Springs.

"This one ... we couldn't have had a better support group from the community," Edgeworth said. "There was some different talk coming into it like 'Who's going to win this?' We lost to Holly Pond at county, and we knew they'd be tough competition. We just gave it our all this weekend. That's all I can say. As a team, we couldn't have done anything more."

Edgeworth and his teammates were all smiles before, during and after the championship ceremony, no doubt riding high from a job well done and trophy well-earned.

It certainly capped an immeasurable career for Edgeworth, who leaves for the University of Tennessee holding the all-classification state record in the cross country 5K, indoor 3,200-meter run, outdoor 1,600-meter run, outdoor 3,200-meter run, outdoor 2-mile and indoor 2-mile.

He is also the Class 2A record holder for all distance runs in both indoor and outdoor competitions as well.

When asked to put into words what all it meant to him, Edgeworth — humble until the very end — talked about everyone but himself.

"I couldn't have done this without my coaches, especially coach (Casey) Howell," he said. "My family ... my parents. They always support me. They always buy me everything I need, every shoe I need. They are always at every race. And my teammates ... we run together daily and are just best friends. I can't thank them enough for supporting me in everything that I do, and I know they feel the same way about me. I made them better and they made me better.

"I feel I have more to accomplish, but I'm so happy that I could be a part of this at Cold Springs and that we left it better than we found it."

Holly Pond's Daniel Figueroa put together a fine performance at the state meet as well en route to securing gold medals in the 100-meter, 200-meter, discus and javelin ambulatory. Teammate Emery Barnett also earned gold, dusting the field in the 300-meter hurdles.

Addison's Ava Bartlett, meanwhile, collected a first-place finish in the Class 1A high jump. Cold Springs' girls came in fourth overall in Class 2A.

In the Class 4A-7A state meet in Gulf Shores, Patrick Adcock shone for Cullman.

The senior secured gold medals in the discus and shot put to help the Bearcats finish tied for fourth in Class 6A. Teammate Adam Byers also won a gold in the javelin.

Fairview's Kabri Redding, meanwhile, finished second in the Class 5A discus — her fourth straight time to medal in the event. The senior initially broke the state record — previously held by Cullman's Ginger Holt since 1987 — before Beauregard's Katie Wilkerson eventually set an all-classification record en route to her win.

See Top 12 results from all three days below.

For complete individual and team results, visit www.al.milesplit.com.

------

Class 1A-3A State Meet (Cullman)

Varsity Boys

Addison (Class 1A)

Bradley Willette, second in discus

Hayden Holland, third in 110-meter hurdles

Brodie Willingham, fourth in javelin

Jacob McLamb, eighth in 110-meter hurdles and ninth in 300-meter hurdles

Major Snoddy, 11th in javelin

Skylar Cleghorn, 12th in triple jump

------

Cold Springs (Class 2A)

Ethan Edgeworth, first in 800-meter run (1:53.31), first in 1,600-meter run (4:03.96) and first in 3,200-meter run (9:20.08)

Nic Fallin, first in long jump (21-04.75), first in pole vault (12-09), third in triple jump and eighth in high jump

Ethan Edgeworth, Sage Nelson, Drew Dykes and Jayden Allred, first in 4x800-meter relay (8:28.77)

Jayden Allred, third in 3,200-meter run, fifth in 1,600-meter run and 12th in 800-meter run

Drew Dykes, fourth in 1,600-meter run

Noah Barger, fifth in pole vault

Sage Nelson, sixth in 1,600-meter run

Cole Bales, sixth in high jump

Blake Belcher, sixth in pole vault

------

Holly Pond (Class 2A)

Daniel Figueroa, first in 100-meter (14.96), first in 200-meter (28.88), first in discus (65-07) and first in javelin (89-06) ambulatory

Emery Barnett, first in 300-meter hurdles (39.41), fourth in 100-meter hurdles, fifth in 400-meter dash and eighth in 800-meter run

Travis Barnett, second in 400-meter dash, fourth in 800-meter run, eighth in 1,600-meter run and 10th in 3,200-meter run

Ethan Fox Westall, fourth in 300-meter hurdles and 14th in triple jump

Diego Arreguin, fourth in discus

Miguel Garcia, fifth in high jump

Boston Gibbs, sixth in javelin, eighth in 300-meter hurdles and 13th in long jump

Joshua Putman, seventh in 3,200-meter run and 12th in 1,600-meter run

Asher Thrift, ninth in javelin

------

St. Bernard (Class 3A)

Parker Guthery, 11th in 3,200-meter run

------

Vinemont (Class 3A)

Dawson Wilhite, second in pole vault and 11th in javelin

Brady Johnson, third in 3,200-meter run, fifth in 1,600-meter run and seventh in 800-meter run

Tatum Brown, eighth in discus

Brady Johnson, Andrew Landreth, Kyser Campbell and Yojan Patino, 11th in 4x800-meter relay

------

Varsity Girls

Addison (Class 1A)

Ava Bartlett, first in high jump (5-00) and fifth in 300-meter hurdles

Kendall Wright, third in shot put and ninth in javelin

Kabri Dyson, Katie Barrett, Hadley Butler and Brooklyn McCurley, sixth in 4x100-meter relay

Katie Barrett, seventh in triple jump

Hadley Butler, 10th in triple jump and 14th in long jump

AnnaBeth Powell, 12th in javelin

------

Cold Springs (Class 2A)

Macie Huffstutler, third in 3,200-meter run, fourth in 1,600-meter run and eighth in 400-meter dash

Ryleigh Wright, third in pole vault

Claire Huffstutler, fifth in pole vault

Cheyenne Bishop, sixth in 100-meter hurdles

Ellanora Slusser, sixth in shot put and eighth in discus

Claire Huffstutler, Alya Kate Huff, Allison White and Kynzlie Myrex, sixth in 4x800-meter relay

Kenady Graves, Claire Huffstutler, Alya Kate Huff and Macie Huffstutler, sixth in 4x400-meter relay

Makenna Taylor, ninth in discus

Hollyn Bruer, 12th in javelin

Ally Mavers, 15h in 1,600-meter run

Sophia Slusser, 15th in discus

------

Holly Pond (Class 2A)

Mila Edmondson, fifth in 1,600-meter run, fifth in 3,200-meter run and seventh in 800-meter dash

Mila Edmondson, Caroline Lamoureux, Kynleigh Wood and Kylie Twilley, fifth in 4x800-meter relay

Ava Thomas, seventh in long jump and seventh in triple jump

Morgan Bartlett, Nadia Gibbs, Kylie Twilley and Presli Carr, eighth in 4x400-meter relay

Caroline Lamoureux, ninth in 3,200-meter run

Emma Earl, ninth in javelin

Kynleigh Wood, 10th in 1,600-meter run

Ellie Burks, 13th in high jump

Presli Carr, 14th in 400-meter dash

------

Vinemont (Class 3A)

Caroline Miller, third in high jump, fifth in long jump and ninth in triple jump

Natalie Foell, ninth in 800-meter run

Addison Holcomb, 10th in javelin

Presleigh Ming, Charlotte Jones, Reagan Robinson and Natalie Foell, 10th in 4x400-meter relay

------

Class 4A-7A Meet (Gulf Shores)

Varsity Boys

Cullman (Class 6A)

Patrick Adcock, first in discus (161-11) and first in shot put (56-03.5)

Adam Byers, first in javelin (190-10)

Andrue Barnett, fourth in 3,200-meter run

Alexander Renteria, fifth in pole vault

Joshua Ellerbee, 12th in javelin

Brayden White, Cyrus Dawsey, Andrue Barnett and Owen Heinze, 13th in 4x800-meter relay

------

Fairview (Class 5A)

Alex England, seventh in 1,600-meter run, 10th in 800-meter run and 12th in 3,200-meter run

Andrew Latham, 10th in javelin

------

Good Hope (Class 4A)

Drake Nichols, sixth in 800-meter run and 14th in 1,600-meter run

Hank Hudson, eighth in pole vault

Riley Brown, Johnathan Murphy, Kaden Mattox and Drake Nichols, ninth in 4x800-meter relay

------

Hanceville (Class 4A)

Connor Pitts, sixth in discus

LJ Smith, ninth in discus

Eli Akin, 12th in discus

------

West Point (Class 5A)

Rene Moreno-Tovar, ninth in 3,200-meter run and 13th in 1,600-meter run

Teagan Heaton, Brier Taylor, Jacob Harbison and Hayden Jones, 10th in 4x400-meter relay

Rene Moreno-Tovar, Thomas Ferster, Jakob Salter and Hayden Jones, 11th in 4x800-meter relay

Asa Sutter, 13th in 300-meter hurdles

------

Varsity Girls

Cullman (Class 6A)

Mabry Free, fifth in 3,200-meter run and eighth in 1,600-meter run

Khloe Nalley, Mabry Free, Addison Vogelaar and Ann Marie Land, seventh in 4x800-meter relay

Khloe Nalley, 15th in 3,200-meter run

------

Fairview (Class 5A)

Kabri Redding, second in discus and eighth in shot put

Laci Segrest, third in shot put and eighth in discus

Allyson Hill, fifth in triple jump, sixth in 100-meter hurdles and 11th in 300-meter hurdles

Kailyn Redding, fifth in high jump

------

Good Hope (Class 4A)

Macey Denton, sixth in javelin

Zoe Marks, ninth in shot put

Cadence Watson, 13th in pole vault

------

West Point (Class 5A)

Jacee Bartlett, 15th in high jump